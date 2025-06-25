Protomont Expands FILAMONT 3D Printer Filament and Resin Range

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 25: Protomont Technologies LLP offers a comprehensive range of additive manufacturing solutions in India. Founded in 2019 through the merger of two local 3D printing firms. The company supplies desktop and industrial 3D printers, 3D scanners, laser engraving machines, and complete digital fabrication services to meet diverse industry needs. As an authorized distributor of leading global brands such as ELEGOO, ANYCUBIC, CREALITY, FLASHFORGE, BAMBULAB, UNIFORMATION, XTOOL, REVOPOINT and FUNCRECOL, Protomont enables Indian users to access globally recognized, industry-tested 3D printing technologies. Its continued development is in keeping with increasing demand in industries like functional prototyping, jewellery design, engineering, education, and dental modelling. Protomont believes to lessen reliance on imports and increase access to high-quality, reasonably priced tools for students, makers, designers, and small businesses nationwide by focusing on local production, especially through its proprietary Filamont brand of 3D printing filaments and resins.

Protomont Technologies LLP announced the expansion of its Filamont line of 3D printer filaments and resins. The Mumbai-based additive manufacturing firm said the new product range includes several high-performance materials aimed at industrial and educational users. The launch coincides with the company's fifth anniversary and reflects rising demand for 3D printing materials in India.

The expanded Filamont line-up adds products such as industrial casting resins, dental resins, standard resins and engineering-grade filament variants. Protomont said the new materials were designed for precision and cost-efficiency. Among them are water-washable 3D printer resins that simplify the post-print cleaning process. The company noted the rollout targets segments like education, healthcare modelling, industrial prototyping, dental and jewelry casting sectors that are fuelling growth in India's 3D printing market.

Protomont at a Glance: 5 Years of Innovation

The Filamont filament family includes polylactic acid (PLA) polymers including a low-warp PLA+ variant as well as a glossy "silk" PLA for aesthetic finishes. It also offers a flexible TPU filament for elastic parts. Other specialty filaments include carbon-fibre-reinforced PLA and flame-retardant PLA. For example, the enhanced PLA+ is formulated to reduce warping on the print bed, and the silk PLA gives prints a glossy surface without extra processing. The TPU filament supports flexible prototypes such as wearable parts or gaskets, while the carbon-fibre and flame-retardant variants allow prototyping of stiff structural parts and electronics enclosures. Protomont said these engineering-grade filaments are intended for demanding prototyping applications.

Filamont's resin portfolio covers both standard and specialty photopolymers. Standard resins cure into rigid parts similar to injection-molded plastics. The new water-washable resin variant allows users to clean prints with tap water instead of alcohol, simplifying use in classrooms and labs. For example, the water-washable resins are aimed at educational and lab environments, eliminating the need for flammable alcohol in the clean-up process. Protomont said it also offers "Nano-tough" resins engineered for higher strength and crack resistance in functional prototypes. The newly added 14K high-wax castable resin is designed for the jewellery and dental industries, enabling ultra-fine detail and clean burnout for lost-wax casting. Protomont added that its Filamont resins are compatible with a wide range of common SLA/DLP 3D printers, ensuring broad usability for buyers.

Protomont Technologies LLP has expanded its product portfolio by launching the Melt3D brand of 3D printers and pens for education in 2023 and adding 3D scanners and laser engraving machines in 2024. The Mumbai-based additive manufacturing company also offers desktop filament printers, industrial SLA machines, prototyping services, and training. With its expanded Filamont line of filaments and resins, Protomont aims to meet the increasing demand for locally developed materials in India's 3D printing sector. The company is also growing its distribution network to ensure inventory and support across regions, positioning itself as a complete provider of digital fabrication tools.

Protomont Technologies LLP is working with Indian government institutions such as DRDO, BARC, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and the RBI to deliver industrial 3D printing solutions. The company recommended PEEK filament to DRDO for lightweight, heat-resistant drone components, while BARC used carbon fiber-based filaments for high-strength prototypes. Protomont also supported RBI in producing replicas of heritage coins and scale models. These collaborations support research, prototyping, and digital fabrication using advanced additive manufacturing materials tailored to institutional needs.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor