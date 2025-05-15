"Proud Indian company," says MakeMyTrip after security concerns for Armed Forces were raised for booking tickets on portal

New Delhi [India], May 15 : Travel Portal MakeMyTrip has firmly denied allegations questioning its ownership and data practices, emphasizing that it is a proudly Indian company, founded and headquartered in India, and trusted by millions of Indian travelers for over 25 years.

MakeMyTrip said in a statement, "MakeMyTrip is a proud Indian company, founded by Indians, headquartered in India, and trusted by millions of Indian travellers for over 25 years. We are a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq, with a diverse shareholder base spanning the globe. Our operations are independent, steered by a seasoned team of Indian professionals who bring a wealth of expertise and a commitment to excellence."

The company further added, "We adhere to stringent corporate governance standards, fully complying with all applicable Indian laws and data privacy frameworks. We don't comment on malicious or motivated accusations and remain focused on offering our best services to our customers as a responsible Indian corporate."

The company's comments come after another online travel portal EaseMyTrip raised serious concerns over a potential threat to the national security because of travel booking companies in which foreign stakeholders are allegedly present.

In a post on social media platform X, Nishant Pitti, Co-founder and Chairman of EaseMyTrip said, "Indian Armed Forces book discounted tickets via a platform majorly owned by China, entering Defence ID, route & date. Our enemies know where our soldiers are flying. Attaching screenshots exposing this loophole - it must be patched now."

Pitti also posted screenshots on "X" claiming the use of the site for defence travel, and calling for government scrutiny and immediate corrective action.could not independently verify the details of the bookings made by the Indian armed forces.

When questioned by an Aviation Journalist on the alleged Chinese ownership in Travel portal MakeMyTrip, Pitti posted a screenshot of the Nasdaq filing for the Portal claiming that it had significant ownership of a Chinese Travel company.

Earlier, EaseMyTrip, gave a call to boycott travel to Turkiye and Azerbaijan after it was revealed that the countries had supported Pakistan during India's Anti-Terror operation Sindoor.

Travel portal MakeMyTrip has also advised travellers against any non-essential travel to Turkiye and Azerbaijan saying that in solidarity with the nation they have also discontinued all promotions and offers for the two countries.

