Proud moment for Mumbai’s Shivangi Dalvi as she bags two crowns at the Mrs Maharashtra 2023 pageant – Mrs Confident & Mrs Talented

New Delhi (India), December 13: A standup comedian by hobby and an employee engagement coordinator in an US based travel and leisure company in Mumbai, Shivangi Dalvi, was crowned with two subtitle awards – Mrs Confident and Mrs Talented in the Silver Category at the prestigious Mrs Maharashtra Season 7, 2023 pageant held recently in Pune.

“Participating in the Mrs Maharashtra pageant transformed my whole outlook. It has been like a dream journey. The grooming to perfection, polishing our skills of responding spontaneously to questions – it was like coming to a finishing school! Everything was so beautifully organised, everyone so well taken care of – all they wanted was to make us Shine. We were treated like queens”, smiles 30 years old Shivangi Dalvi.

She was crowned with a subtitle of Mrs Confident which further boosted her confidence and self-esteem, motivating her to another victory of winning Mrs Maharashtra Talented in the Silver Category. With her power packed dance performance Shivangi stole the show, and the accolades followed. Of course, awards are not new to this dynamic lady who has been honoured with both People’s Choice and Director’s Choice Awards for consecutive years from 2019 in her current organisation.

Shivangi Dalvi a Mumbaikar, raised in a typical Maharashtrian household and married to a Bengali, gives all credit to her caring and loving husband Kaustav Mitra, for her achievements. “Kaustav is not just an amazing partner but also my best friend who I love spending time with and sharing my secrets. He has always motivated me to think and dream big and guide me in life with his support. His energy is the strong driving force of who I am today”, she beams. Kaustav Mitra manages America's biggest Travel Loyalty Solutions provider as an Executive Director and India Head of the company.

And of course last, but not the least, she is extremely grateful to her mentors Anjana and Karl Mascaren has, the dynamic duo ofof DIVA Pageants. ““With the excellent support and guidance of Anjana and Karl Mascaren has, Founders, DIVA Pageants, I gained tremendous confidence and was ready to make a mark on the stage. At the end of the day, everyone goes home a winner – with their dedicated mentoring, grooming and motivation that they give us all”, says Shivangi.

Shivangi dotes on her 10 year son Reyaansh and her two furry boys Jarvis & Shadow. The joy that they three have brought into her life, makes her the positive, happy and fun person that she is.

What next? “I can't wait to participate at DIVA's Mrs. India Empress of the Nation pageant next year”, she gushes, and an everlasting journey of reaching for the stars begins for her, as the sky is the limit!

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor