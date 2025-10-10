Proud to showcase propulsion technology in UK Carrier Strike Group’s India tour: Rolls-Royce

New Delhi, Oct 10 Rolls-Royce on Friday said that it is proud to showcase its advanced power and propulsion technology for the UK's Carrier Strike Group as HMS Prince of Wales arrived in Mumbai.

"HMS Prince of Wales, the flagship of this deployment, is powered by Rolls-Royce’s world-leading MT30 marine gas turbine, a benchmark for modern naval propulsion," a statement from the company said.

The company informed that two MT30 gas turbine alternators on HMS Prince of Wales each generate 36 MW. Together with four medium-speed diesel generators, they produce approximately 109 MW, sufficient to power a small town, the company claimed.

This setup allows for high output from just two turbines, facilitating a more efficient platform design. Rolls-Royce emphasised the MT30's power density, long-term reliability over a 50-year lifecycle, and its ability to support future upgrades, including next-generation radar and energy-intensive weapons.

“The UK’s Carrier Strike Group visit to India provides a wonderful opportunity to familiarise Indian defence customers with our world-leading naval technologies that can strengthen the Indian Navy’s operational reach, resilience and readiness," said Alex Zino, Director - Business Development and Future Programmes, UK and International, Rolls-Royce.

Currently, over 1400 Rolls-Royce engines power various platforms of the Indian Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard and Army, the company claimed.

Aiming to enhance interoperability and mutual understanding in maritime operations, the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy began bilateral Exercise Konkan-25 off the western coast of India on October 4.

The exercise will be conducted in two phases till October 12. The harbour phase of the exercise will include professional interactions between naval personnel, cross-deck visits, sports fixtures, and cultural engagements.

