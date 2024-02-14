Prudent is now Great Place to Work Certified

BusinessWire India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 14: Prudent Corporate, a leading diversified financial services group, proudly announces its achievement of being Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India for the period from December 2023 to December 2024. This esteemed certification reflects the deep commitment of Prudent to nurture a workplace culture that fosters growth, innovation, and employee well-being.

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index™ Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification™ and highly competitive Best Workplaces™ Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.

"Our Great Place to Work-Certified status reflects the collective dedication of the Prudent family in creating a preferred workplace for everyone. It affirms our commitment to fostering a culture aligned with our values. We're honoured by this recognition and remain dedicated to nurturing a supportive environment for our employees." Sanjay Shah, Founder & MD, Prudent Group.

Started in 2000, today Prudent is one of India's fastest-growing financial services Group. We commenced operations at the turn of the millennium, with mutual fund distribution. We sensed the potential and under-penetration of mutual funds, which laid the foundation of Prudent Group. Since then we have expanded to offer financial services and products such as Mutual Funds, Insurance, Equities, Bonds, PMS-AIF, Fixed Income Products, Properties and Loan Products.

