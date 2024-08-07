PSC and Finjuris Host 13th Edition of Budget Talk 2024 at India International Centre

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 7: PSC, a prominent firm of Chartered Accountants, in collaboration with Finjuris LLP, a full-service law firm, successfully conducted the highly anticipated Budget Talk 2024 at the India International Centre. This prestigious event, designed for high-ranking professionals, attracted an impressive audience including CEOs, CFOs, Director Generals, Senior Managers, Chartered Accountants, and Advocates from leading establishments such as Infogain Corporation, Bata India, Honda Motors, Oriflame India, Portronics, PVR Cinemas, Taj Hotels and many more.

The event featured distinguished guests Dr Shiv Kumar Agrawal, Regional Coordinator-SACRP, Gautam Bhartiya, a veteran Chartered Accountant, Pushpendra Dixit, V.P. & Global Taxation Head, PVR Limited, Sachin Sinha, Partner, PSC, Prakash Sinha, Partner, Finjuris LLP, Prashaant Kumar, Associate Director, Womeki Group and many others. The discussion was centered on various critical aspects of the Union Budget 2024, including Benefits for the Agriculture Sector, Advancements for Women, Support for the Industry Sector and Strategies for the MSME Sector.

Prakash Sinha, Partner at Finjuris LLP, remarked, "Our focus was on several pivotal measures impacting everyday life. Notably, the new tax regime offers individuals enhanced benefits such as a higher standard deduction and increased fund contributions. A significant aspect is the TDS contribution under Section 192".

"This annual budget seminar is an opportunity to review proposals and address our associates' questions and concerns", added CA Prakash Sinha.

Sachin Sinha, Partner at PSC, offered his evaluation, "We rate this budget around 8 to 8.5 out of 10. It's a moderate budget, not overwhelmingly positive or negative. Some reductions observed may be detrimental to small investors."

Dr Shiv Kumar Agrawal praised the budget's focus on agriculture, stating, "This budget is effective in advancing agricultural research, which will help bridge the gap between supply and demand for various commodities. With a significant portion allocated to agriculture and initiatives promoting gender balance, the budget addresses the needs of farmers and young entrepreneurs, enhancing production, creating value chains, and generating employment."

Veteran CA Gautam Bhartiya highlighted the shift in investor mindset. "The message to the investor community is clearearn first, then pay taxes. India is undergoing a revolutionary phase, evident in the stock market's performance. This budget aligns well with this transformation."

Prashaant Kumar, Associate Director, Womeki Group said "We are happy to support this knowledge session on the Union Budget 2024, which had gracious presence of professionals who delved into the current budget's implications and explored its impact on our economy and communities. This event provided a vital platform for dialogue and understanding, and we are proud to support such an important discussion."

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by CA Vikas Kejriwal, Partner at PSC.

The Budget Talk 2024 was supported by Womeki Group and PR Partner Communication Casa and powered by Eventory.

