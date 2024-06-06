Pskov State University's Rector, Ilyina Natalya Anatolyevna, Shares Insights on MBBS Opportunities for Indian Students during Webinar

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 6: On May 31, 2024, Rus Education conducted an exceptional live webinar hosting the esteemed Rector of Pskov State University, Ilyina Natalya Anatolyevna. This exclusive webinar uncovered a wealth of information about the university, its medical education program, state-of-the-art infrastructure, facilities, and future plans for medical students, particularly from India.

Pskov State University is renowned for its excellent educational opportunities, high standards, and comprehensive program for studying MBBS in Russia. It has become a top medical university in Russia for many Indian students aspiring to pursue their MBBS in Russia. The university's commitment to providing top-tier education and robust support for international students was a key highlight of the webinar.

During the webinar, the esteemed Rector elaborated on the unique advantages of studying MBBS in Russia at Pskov State University. She emphasized modern teaching methods, extensive clinical exposure, and a supportive learning environment that fosters both personal and professional growth. Addressing various queries, she provided clarity to parents and students on the admission process, curriculum, infrastructure, facilities, accommodation, and the numerous benefits available to Indian students. She shared, "The medical education at Pskov State University is conducted entirely in English medium. The university has all the infrastructure required to provide the best education possible to help you become the best doctors in the world. We have a new laboratory, technical corpus, our own simulation center, and medical center that provide the best opportunities for Indian students to study MBBS in Russia."

The esteemed Rector of the university has dedicated herself to fostering and nurturing students to become exceptional healthcare professionals. Under her leadership, a new campus equipped with a stadium has been constructed to ensure the best teaching facilities along with scope for extra curricular activities for the students. Additionally, a state-of-the-art new campus and new stadium were built to encourage student participation in sports and extracurricular activities.

The university's commitment to providing academic excellence and fostering personal growth encouraged students to participate in extracurricular activities, including cultural events in various cities. Pskov State University participated in the Russian Premier League held in May and won the 3rd position.

The webinar with the Rector Ilyina Natalya, was an excellent opportunity for prospective students to gain first-hand insights into what makes Pskov State University an ideal choice for their medical education. It emphasized the university's dedication to nurturing future medical professionals by offering holistic educational and personal experiences.

Rus Education remains dedicated to helping Indian students fulfill their aspirations of studying medicine in Russia. This webinar with Pskov State University exemplifies their steadfast commitment to this cause.

For more information, please contact Rus Education at query@ruseducation.in or 18008333338

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor