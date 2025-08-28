Psoriasis and Skin Diseases – The Ayurvedic Approach at Kalpataru Ayurvediya Chikitsalaya

New Delhi [India], August 26: Skin is the largest organ of our body, and it reflects not only our outer beauty but also our inner health. Conditions like psoriasis, eczema, urticaria (hives), fungal infections, acne, vitiligo, and other chronic skin diseases are not just cosmetic concerns but also indicate an imbalance in the body. In Ayurveda, skin disorders are called Kushtha Roga, and they are explained in detail with their root causes, symptoms, and holistic treatments. At Kalpataru Ayurvediya Chikitsalaya, skin diseases are managed with a holistic Ayurvedic approach. Here, the focus is not just on external symptoms but on identifying the root cause of imbalance in doshas and panchmahabhutas (Vata, Pitta, Kapha and the five basic elements as Pruthwi, Aap, Tej, Wayu, Aakash) and correcting it through natural therapies. Dr. Manoj Deshpande, a renowned Ayurvedic Doctor in Pune, Maharashtra, with more than 25 years of experience and a deep understanding of Ayurveda, offers effective and personalized solutions to help you reclaim healthy, radiant skin. He has successfully treated thousands of patients with various skin conditions, including psoriasis.

Understanding Psoriasis and Skin Diseases in Ayurveda

Ayurveda explains that skin disorders like psoriasis occur due to a combination of improper diet, lifestyle habits, emotional stress, and weakened digestion. Some of the important causes include:

Viruddha Aahara (Incompatible Foods) – Eating food combinations that have opposite properties, such as milk with fruits, milk with curd, or fish with dairy. Unhealthy Eating Habits – Frequent intake of oily, salty, excessively spicy, heavy-to-digest, or very dry food. Water-Heavy Foods – Excess use of new grains, sour curd, fish, or salty items that aggravate Kapha and Pitta. Improper Lifestyle Practices – Exercising or indulging in sexual activity immediately after meals, excessive exposure to sunlight and heat, or suddenly consuming cold and hot substances one after another. Suppression of Natural Urges – Forcefully holding back vomiting, stool, urine, thirst, hunger, sleep, tears, yawning, or cough, which creates an internal imbalance. Emotional Stress – Excessive work, fear, anger, anxiety, or worry weakens digestion and immunity, aggravating skin conditions. Irregular Eating Patterns – Eating on a full stomach, eating without proper digestion, or consuming heavy meals late at night. Addictions – Smoking, alcohol consumption, and other addictive substances that weaken immunity and digestion. Vitamin D Deficiency – Lack of sunlight exposure also plays a role in modern times, worsening psoriasis and other skin issues.

How Kalpataru Ayurvediya Chikitsalaya Treats Psoriasis & Skin Diseases

1) Panchakarma Therapy (Shodhana Chikitsa – Detoxification)

Dermatological disorders and Panchakarma are closely linked in Ayurveda. By cleansing the body through purification therapies, the root factors causing skin disease are eliminated, reducing relapses significantly. Depending on the individual’s prakriti and condition, our doctors recommend:

Vamana (Therapeutic Vomiting): For Kapha-dominant cases with itching and oozing eczema. Virechana (Purgation Therapy): Removes excess Pitta and toxins from the liver and blood – highly effective in psoriasis and other Pitta-related skin issues. Raktamokshana (Bloodletting): For conditions like psoriasis, eczema, and urticaria, it purifies blood and reduces inflammation. Basti (Medicated Enema): Balances Vata, boosts immunity, and supports chronic skin disease management. Nasya (Nasal Therapy): Used in selected cases for balancing doshas and improving overall immunity. Leech Therapy (Jalaukavacharana): Applied in stubborn skin conditions to locally purify blood and reduce itching, swelling, and pain.

Panchkarma therapies are done only as and when required.

2) Herbal & Ayurvedic Medicines (Shamana Chikitsa)

Once detoxification is done, patients are prescribed herbal and herbo-mineral medicines to balance doshas, improve digestion, and purify blood.

Liver-supporting medicines: Ayurvedic medicines like Phalatrikadi Guggulu and Arogyavardhini Vati help in blood purification and Pitta balance. Agnivardhak (Digestive stimulants): Weak digestion produces toxins (Ama) and sticky metabolic waste (Kleda), which aggravate skin diseases. Herbs of Tikta (bitter) and Kashaya (astringent) taste are prescribed to correct this. Cell-division controlling medicines: In psoriasis, skin cell division speeds up to 10 times faster than normal. Ayurveda attributes this to a Vata imbalance. Herbomineral formulations with Kaf-Vatashamak properties are used to slow down excessive cell division. Blood purifiers & Skin-healing herbs: Neem, Khadira, Manjistha, Sariva, and Guduchi are used for cleansing, reducing scaling, and restoring natural skin texture.

3) Rasayana Chikitsa (Rejuvenation Therapy)

Chronic skin diseases weaken the body over time. To rejuvenate tissues and prevent recurrence, Rasayana therapy is advised.

Boosts immunity and prevents relapses. Improves skin glow, texture, and health. Includes formulations like Guduchi Rasayana, Amalaki Rasayana, and Chopchinyadi Rasayan

4) Diet & Lifestyle Modifications:

At Kalpataru Ayurvediya Chikitsalaya, patients are counseled to follow strict diet and lifestyle rules to prevent recurrence of psoriasis and skin problems.

Recommended Diet:

Freshly prepared, warm meals. Green leafy vegetables, bitter foods like karela, neem, and methi. Easily digestible grains and plenty of fluids.

To Avoid:

Curd, fish, milk with sour or salty foods. Oily, spicy, junk, and preserved food. Alcohol, smoking, and incompatible food combinations.

Lifestyle Advice:

Maintain a regular sleep schedule. Avoid excessive stress, anger, and late nights. Practice Yoga, Pranayama, and meditation to support immunity and mental health. Takradhara and shirodhara are the best therapies to reduce stress and heal psoriasis

5) Counseling & Stress Management

Stress is one of the biggest triggers for psoriasis and many skin conditions. Along with medicines, our doctors provide:

Lifestyle counseling. Yoga and meditation guidance. Pranayama practices to calm the mind and reduce stress-related flare-ups.

Benefits of Ayurvedic Treatment for Psoriasis & Skin Diseases

Works on the root cause. Provides long-term relief. Safe, natural, and holistic treatment. No harmful side effects. Improves overall health, immunity, and skin quality.

Conclusion

Skin diseases like psoriasis, eczema, urticaria, fungal infections, and vitiligo need deep and holistic healing. Ayurveda, with its combination of Panchakarma, herbal medicines, diet, lifestyle guidance, and Rasayana therapy, provides a comprehensive solution. At Kalpataru Ayurvediya Chikitsalay , every treatment is carefully designed to restore balance, strengthen immunity, and provide long-term relief. Under the guidance of Dr. Manoj Deshpande and Dr. Aparna Deshpande, patients receive authentic Ayurvedic care that is personalized to their condition, lifestyle, and overall health. Whether it is skin disorders, digestive problems, joint pains, respiratory diseases, chronic conditions like psoriasis, or lifestyle-related issues, the clinic offers natural, root-cause-based healing. With a combination of classical Ayurvedic therapies, herbal medicines, and modern diagnostic understanding, Kalpataru ensures safe, effective, and holistic results.

Contact us today:

Please visit: http://www.kalpataru-ayurved.com

+91 9422068682 / +91 97648 37167 / 020-24480625

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor