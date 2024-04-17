Psychocare Health Pvt Ltd Welcomes Dr. Joseph M. Chalil to its Strategic Advisory Board

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 17: Dr. Chalil brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Psychocare Health Pvt Ltd, having served as a strategic adviser to numerous companies across various industries. In his new capacity, Dr. Chalil will offer invaluable advice and guidance to the Board of Directors, aiding the company in navigating complex business challenges and seizing emerging opportunities.

Psychocare Health Private Limited (PCHPL) started as a brand "Psychocare" in 2013 and incorporated in 2018. With 900+ products spanning 4 divisions and 5 sister concerns, including neuro/psychiatric, cardio-diabetic, antidepressants, antibiotics, pulmonary, hepatic, urology, orthopaedic, dermatological, ayurvedic, health supplements, OTC, child care products, and many more, PCHPL maintains all GMP and WHO quality standards. PCHPL is a multi-award-winning pharmaceutical company based in Mohali, Punjab, which has earned multiple awards for its excellence in the pharma industry, including two prestigious MSME Business Awards. It is remarkable to note that Psychocare Health Pvt Ltd experienced an impressive growth rate exceeding 100% during the FY 2022-23, in contrast to FY 2019-20.

Commenting on the appointment, Supreet Singh, Founder and CEO of Psychocare Health Pvt Ltd. said, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Joseph M. Chalil to our Strategic Advisory Board. His extensive experience and strategic acumen will be instrumental in guiding our company toward sustained growth and prosperity."

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Joseph M. Chalil to our Strategic Advisory Board. His deep understanding of the healthcare industry and proven track record of strategic leadership will undoubtedly be a tremendous asset to our organisation as we continue to grow and innovate," added Jagdeep Singh, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Psychocare Health Pvt Ltd.

Dr. Chalil expressed his enthusiasm for joining Psychocare Health Pvt Ltd, saying, "I am honoured to be appointed to the Strategic Advisory Board of Psychocare Health Pvt Ltd. I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to contribute to the company's strategic direction and help drive its mission of delivering high-quality pharmaceutical products to patients across India."

Dr. Joseph M. Chalil, MD, MBA, FACHE, currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer of Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. With over two decades of professional experience in health policy, medical affairs, and clinical development, Dr. Chalil is a distinguished global healthcare executive, best-selling author, and recipient of numerous prestigious awards. His dedication to advancing patient-centred care and innovation aligns seamlessly with Psychocare Health Pvt Ltd's core values.

