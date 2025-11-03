Psychologist Dr. Harshmeet Arora Guests on Vishal Malhotra’s Podcast to Discuss Mental Health

New Delhi [India], November 3: In a revealing episode of his popular podcast, Bollywood actor Vishal Malhotra welcomed renowned psychologist Dr Harshmeet Arora to discuss pressing mental health issues. The episode, released this week, delved into the complexities surrounding depression, highlighting the rising incidence of mental health struggles even among seemingly happy individuals.

Dr Arora, a familiar face in the mental health community, shared insights on the factors contributing to modern-day depression and the tragic phenomenon of celebrity suicides. Addressing the audience, he emphasised that underlying issues can often go unnoticed, even in those who appear to lead fulfilling lives.

“Depression is often invisible,” Dr Arora commented. “Many people mask their struggles behind smiles and success. It's crucial to break the stigma and create open dialogues about mental health.”

During the episode, Vishal Malhotra and Dr Arora discussed practical strategies for coping with depression and the importance of seeking help. They encouraged listeners to prioritise their mental well-being and foster supportive environments.

Listeners were left with a greater understanding of the significant yet often overlooked topic of mental health, sparking a much-needed conversation in today's society. The podcast aims to continue shedding light on mental health awareness and promote support for those in need.

