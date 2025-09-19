Pt. Prodyut Mukherjee, Renowned music maestro, Honoured with Governor's Award of Excellence by the Hon'ble Governor

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 19: In a grand ceremony held on the occasion of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's 75th birthday, Pt. Prodyut Mukherjee, renowned percussionist and a distinguished Grammy jury member from the Los Angeles chapter, was conferred the prestigious Governor's Award of Excellence by the Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal, Hon Shri C.V.Ananda Bose, on 17th Sep 2025 at the Navyug@75 function held at the Historic Raj Bhavan, Kolkata. The commemoration reflected a harmonious blend of honour, service, and culture, in keeping with the noble traditions of Raj Bhavan.

To mark this significant occasion, seventy-five distinguished personalities from various walks of life were announced for the Governor's Award of Excellence, in recognition of their exemplary contributions to society and the nation. In an expression of compassion and service, financial assistance was also extended to thirty cancer patients, symbolising the resolve of Raj Bhavan to uphold humanitarian values and lend support to those in need.

The cultural segment of the evening imparted a special grace to the celebrations. A poem specially composed for the day by the Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal, Dr C.V. Ananda Bose, was recited, receiving deep appreciation from the august gathering. Further, a dance presentation organised by the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) conveyed heartfelt birthday felicitations to the Hon'ble Prime Minister through the eloquence of movement and expression

This esteemed recognition acknowledges Pt. Mukherjee's outstanding contributions to the realm of music and his tireless efforts in promoting Indian classical and Fusion Music globally.

As a Grammy jury member and winner of the Global Indian Music Academy Awards for his album 'Rhythm Express Moods' in 2016, Pt. Prodyut Mukherjee has made significant contributions to Indian classical music. His collaborations with other artists and initiatives like 'Green Tabla' showcase his dedication to the field.

The Governor's Award of Excellence acknowledges individuals who have made outstanding contributions in their respective domains. Pt. Prodyut Mukherjee's achievement is a testament to his hard work and passion for music.

"I'm deeply humbled to receive the Governor's Award of Excellence from the Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal. This recognition not only honors my contributions to music but also highlights the power of art to unite and inspire. I'm grateful for this acknowledgement and look forward to continuing my musical journey, promoting India's rich cultural heritage, and supporting noble causes." Says Prodyut Mukherjee.

The Navyug@75 celebration at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata, thus emerged as a befitting tribute to the Hon'ble and Lovable Prime Minister Shri Narender Modi'ji on his birthdayan occasion that united recognition of excellence, service to humanity, and the splendour of Indian culture, says Pt. Prodyut Mukherjee.

