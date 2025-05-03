Public Health Service via Jijau Social Foundation - An Inspiring Presence by Speaker Rahul Narwekar

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3: In a remarkable initiative aimed at ensuring the well-being and sustained efficiency of Maharashtra government staff and employees residing in MLA accommodations, a grand Free Mega Health and Eye Check-up Camp was organized at the MLA Hostel, Akarwadi, H.T. Parekh Marg, Mumbai. The camp was jointly conducted by the Jijau Social Foundation and the Jayanti Mahotsav Committee, with support from the Hon. Chief Minister's Secretariat Medical Assistance Fund.

The camp witnessed overwhelming participation from officers and employees from the Mantralaya and various departments of the MLA Hostel. In today's fast-paced lifestyle, where health check-ups are often neglected, this initiative offered much-needed relief and accessibility to quality healthcare.

Adding significance to the event, Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Rahul Narwekar, visited the camp in person. He toured various departments, interacted with the staff, and inquired about their health concerns. Applauding the initiative, he said,

"Efforts that take healthcare to the last citizen are not just acts of service, but instruments of transformation. Organizing such camps for Mantralaya and MLA hostel staff is both commendable and exemplary."

The driving force behind this social cause is Nilesh Sambare Saheb, whose visionary leadership has transformed the Jijau Social Foundation into a movement for social change. Active across Maharashtra, the foundation continues to deliver impactful work in healthcare, education, and economic empowerment.

Key highlights from the camp include:

* Computerized eye check-ups and free distribution of spectacles

* Health screenings for diabetes, blood pressure, thyroid, orthopedics, gynecology, pediatrics, and cancer detection under expert medical supervision

* A dedicated women's examination unit with strong participation

* Free distribution of medicines based on doctor's advice

In total, over 500 employees were examined, with 200+ receiving spectacles and 250+ receiving free medication. The tireless efforts of volunteers, healthcare workers, and support staff ensured the success of the initiative.

The active participation of Hon. Rahul Narwekar added immense value to the camp, energizing the on-ground teams and boosting the morale of the beneficiaries.

Guided by the philosophy that "Health is True Wealth," the Jijau Social Foundation continues to be a ray of hope in Maharashtra, bringing healthcare to the grassroots under the committed leadership of Hon. Nilesh Sambare Saheb. This health camp stands as a testament to his dedication to public welfare and his mission to serve society.

