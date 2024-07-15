PUC centres in Delhi on strike from Monday, demanding higher rates

New Delhi [India], July 15 : Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA) has announced closure of all PUC (Pollution Under Control) centres from Monday in Delhi amid tussle with government for not revising the PUC checking rates according to the demand of the association.

The association of petrol dealers stated that the rates for PUC certificate were frozen from the last 13 years and last week, when the Delhi transport department increased, it was a very nominal increase in the rates.

"Our demand was to consider the wages hike, take into account the inflation index for other operational costs and increase the charges to Rs. 150 for 2W, Rs. 200 for 4W and Rs. 300 for Diesel Vehicles. An increase of Rs. 20,30 & 40 is not justified at all. What calculations have been considered to come to these figures. DPDA reject the proposed hike and would close the PUC operations from 15th July 2024" said Ajay Bansal, President, All India Petroleum Dealers Association, in a conversation with ANI.

Last week, the Delhi government revised pollution checking rates after 13 years. The new pollution checking rates for vehicles are, Rs. 80 for petrol, CNG, or LPG (including bio-fuel) two and three wheelers, Rs 110 for petrol, CNG, or LPG (including bio-fuel) four wheelers and above categories and Rs. 140 for diesel-propelled vehicles.

Earlier, the rates were Rs. 60 for two-wheelers, Rs. 80 for four wheelers, and Rs. 100 for Diesel vehicles, respectively.

The Delhi Petrol Dealers Association had been advocating for an increase in pollution checking fees, as they had not been revised since 2011. Delhi's Transport Minister, Kailash Gehlot, also held a meeting with representatives of the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association on June 20, 2024 and later revised the rates.

But the DPDA has rejected the proposed hikes and stated that the revision by the department is not according to the inflation adjustment and the rising expenses of the operators.

"DPDA has requested the transport department to enhance the PUC charges, which have been frozen for the last 13 years. The reason for increase is that salaries have increased 300 per cent in the last 13 years. The other operational costs have also increased. Maintenance and spares of the PUC checking have increased tremendously. Earlier, customers were supposed to get PUC checked every 3 months, now government has made it once a year, thus reducing the revenue to one fourth," said Bansal.

