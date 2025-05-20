PUC Stars Rise from Giraffe Learning

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 20: Students from Giraffe Learning, a Bengaluru-based coaching institute, have posted impressive results in the 2nd PUC board exams this year, with multiple state rank holders and a long list of high scorers emerging from its classrooms.

Ananya Prashanth (PCMB) and Goutham R V (PCMB) secured state ranks 8 and 9 respectively, with scores of 98.5% and 98.25%. PCMC students Josephine Liang and Latika Agarwal were among those tied for 15th rank with 97%.

Reflecting on her preparation, Ananya said, "What really helped me was the way Giraffe taught core concepts. The focus wasn't just on completing the syllabus but on understanding how to apply it especially for CET-style questions."

Goutham echoed this, adding, "The teachers were always available, even after class hours. They gave us enough mock tests and past paper practice that I never felt unsure walking into the final exam."

Beyond the state ranks, Giraffe students continued to perform strongly across the board. Over a dozen students scored 95% and above, including Shakthi R, Syeda Hafsa, Md. Abrar, Ashra Rumana, and K Loihith, among others.

Josephine Liang, who secured the 15th rank in PCMC, shared, "The teaching style at Giraffe was very grounded. They didn't overcomplicate topics or rush through them. It was very focused, especially in the months before the board exams."

Faculty members at Giraffe credit the success to their curriculum design and student tracking system. "We work closely with each student to ensure their understanding is solid whether it's theory for boards or application for CET/NEET," said Sherif [HoD, Mathematics]. "Our strategy isn't about overwhelming students with material. It's about delivering the right content, at the right pace, with the right amount of testing."

According to the institute, a separate track is maintained for entrance exam preparation, with specific KCET and NEET sessions beginning early in the academic cycle. Students are given dedicated practice material, targeted doubt-clearing sessions, and full-length mock exams.

As the academic year transitions toward competitive exams, attention now turns to KCET and NEET results. Given the board exam outcomes, many of Giraffe's top performers are expected to continue their strong showing.

About Giraffe Learning:

Founded over two decades ago, Giraffe Learning has grown into a trusted name in PUC and CET coaching in Bengaluru. The institute, led by an IIT alumnus, focuses on blending state board curriculum with competitive exam readiness a model that has resonated with students targeting both PUC success and entrance exams like KCET and NEET.

