Pulimada's first look poster is indeed different in its name and design where one can see Joju George holding the hand of the heroine

ATK

New Delhi [India], August 12: "Pulimada" starring Joju George and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles is gearing up for release. The first look poster of the film is out. A.K Sajan, who has given a handful of good movies in Malayalam is the Writer-Director-Editor of Pulimada. Einstein Zak Paul and Rajesh Damodaran are the producers under the banner Einstein Media and Land Cinemas.

Director Joshi and Joju's film Antony is also produced by Einstein Media.

Joju George's next release is "Pulimada", after the blockbuster "Iratta". Another peculiarity of the film is that the famous cinematographer Venu is doing the camera for a film, after a gap of ten years. Pulimada is a big-budget film that was shot in 60 days in one schedule and has a huge star cast.

After the super hit Tamil film Jai Bheem, Lijomol also plays an important role in Pulimada. Other important characters are played by Balachandra Menon.

Chemban Vinod, Johnny Antony, Jafar Idukki, Jio Baby, Abu Salim, Sona Nair, Krishna Prabha, Pauly wilson, Shibila etc.

The wedding of a police constable Vincent Scaria (Joju George) and the events related to it and the changes it brings to his character and life are presented to the audience through Pulimada. As the title suggests, the director takes the audience through a real Tiger's lair.

Other credits:

Music-Ishaan Dev.

Lyrics-Rafiq Ahmed, Dr Tara Jayashankar, Father Michael Panachikal.

Background music- Anil Johnson. Editor- AK Sajan.

Production Designer -Vinesh Banglan

Art -Jithu Sebastian.

Makeup -Shaji Pulpalli

Costume Design-Sunil Rahman and Steffi Xavier.

Chief Associate Director - Harish Thekkepat.

Stills -Anoop Chacko,

Designs and Marketing -Obscura Entertainment, Oldmunks.

Distribution - Ann Mega Media

Digital - Tanay suriya (trendy tolly PR)

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor