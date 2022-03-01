Pulses Price: Prices of pulses reduce; check out the latest rates

On the one hand, gas cylinder price, milk price and other commodities are seen to be on the rise. Meanwhile, the reassuring fact is that pulses prices have come down. The fall in pulses prices may bring some relief to the common man. Many pulses including moong dal and urad dal price have been reduced. Meanwhile, the all-India average retail price of green pulses fell by Rs 4 to Rs 102.36 per kg in the same period a year ago. This information has been given by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs. The retail price of green gram was Rs 106.47 per kg as on February 28 last year, the Consumer Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said prices fell in May 2021 on the advice issued under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 to monitor stock prices and disclose pulses to mill owners, importers and traders. The government had allowed free import of tur, urad and green gram between May and October 2021. The free import of tur and urad was then extended till March 2022. Also, import policy measures have led to a significant increase in imports of tur, urad and green gram as compared to the same period last year, the ministry said.

In the last few days, the price of urad has also come down. The average wholesale price of urad was Rs. 9,410.58 per quintal as reported on 25th February, 2022. The price was Rs 9,904.39 per quintal on February 25, 2021. This is down 4.99 per cent. Similarly, the average wholesale price of urad pulses was Rs. 9,444.06 per quintal as on 24th February, 2022, which was Rs 9,896.95 per quintal on February 24, 2021.