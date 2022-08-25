PUMA partners with Indian popstar Harrdy Sandhu to Strengthen Youth Culture

~ Singer of viral track ‘Bijlee’ joins the sports brand’s family comprising Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Yuvraj Singh, MC Mary Kom & Avani Lekhara

~ Association with Harrdy to accelerate PUMA’s strong commitment towards India relevance

~ Harrdy as singer, sneakerhead, cricketer, fashion & fitness icon to connect with young consumers & champion PUMA’s definitive sports & culture narrative

August 25: Sports brand PUMA India has entered a partnership with popular Indian singer Harrdy Sandhu. The new association with the popstar, fashion & fitness icon, actor, sneakerhead and former cricketer comes as part of PUMA’s decisive commitment towards connecting with youth culture and strengthening the brand’s geographical relevance.

With this, Harrdy (35) joins PUMA’s roster of ambassadors such as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Yuvraj Singh, MC Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara and Dutee Chand.

Under the partnership, Harrdy will engage with PUMA’s large base of customers and create exclusive content poised to further cement the brand’s market leadership position in India. He will endorse the brand’s footwear, apparel and accessories including select collections.

Speaking on the association, Harrdy Sandhu said, “I am extremely excited about my association with PUMA, a brand known for being at the forefront of all things sports and lifestyle. PUMA is the No. 1 sports brand in the country and drives the sports and lifestyle choices of millions of people and keeps me updated on latest lifestyle trends. This is an extremely valuable association for me, and I am looking forward to everything PUMA and I have planned this year.”

Harrdy rose to fame with songs such as Bijlee Bijlee, Kya Baat Aye, Naah and Backbone. The track Bijlee Bijlee earned a colossal 395 million+ views. In 2021, the singer-actor was seen in Bollywood sports drama ‘83’’, essaying the role of legendary cricketer Madan Lal. To be sure, Harrdy is a former cricketer and has played in the U-19 Cricket World Cup India team as fast bowler in 2004. He is also an avid dancer and a fitness enthusiast.

Commenting on the association, Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director of PUMA India & Southeast Asia, “We are happy to have Harrdy Sandhu in the PUMA family. Harrdy has been a good friend of PUMA and we have now combined this friendship into a partnership. As a brand, PUMA has a strong commitment towards influences on culture. We want to connect and influence our target consumers through all forms of culture such as art, music and cinema along with sports. India is a music-loving nation and hence it is an important part of our dialogue in the country. This confluence of music, culture and sports makes Harrdy a perfect brand-fit and we are confident of a deeper engagement with India’s huge youth cohort with this partnership with him.”

PUMA and Harrdy Sandhu have a long-term friendship. In 2021, Harrdy had launched PUMA’s experiential store at Cyber Hub in Delhi-NCR as a celebrity guest. The store launch was also attended by PUMA brand ambassadors MC Mary Kom, Rupinder Pal Singh and Washington Sundar.

PUMA’s partnership with Harrdy was also informally announced during the company’s recent outbound in Goa where the singer performed live in an exclusive concert for its employees. The two parties joined hands officially today.

PUMA has often used the medium of music to connect with its audience. In 2019, the brand had associated with Indian rapper DIVINE of “Gully Boy” fame to extend a message of support to Virat Kohli ahead of the cricket season with an anthem for fans called #SockThem. Globally, the brand is currently associated with Dua Lipa and retails a collaborative collection with her.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor