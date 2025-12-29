Pune Arts and Health Festival Concludes Successfully, Celebrating the Role of Creativity in Holistic Health

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 29: The Pune Arts and Health Festival, a Global South arts and health initiative supported by the Taal Arts and Health Foundation and Dr. Amol Lunkad, concluded successfully, bringing together artists, healthcare professionals, researchers, students, and citizens to explore the intersection of art, health, and community well-being.

Held across 23 venues from 3-5 December, the festival featured a rich programme of art installations, performances, workshops, talks, and interactive sessions, highlighting the role of creative practices in supporting mental, emotional, and physical health. The festival engaged 63 artists and facilitators and welcomed approximately 1,000 participants from across Pune, reflecting a growing interest and curiosity in the field of arts and health. Cowas Jehangir, Trustee, Jehangir Hospital, served as the festival's ambassador and keynote speaker.

The second day of the festival was hosted at Jehangir Hospital and the Jehangir Wellness Centre. At Jehangir Hospital, a collaborative artwork was created by doctors, nurses, caregivers, hospital staff, and patients. Guided by an emotional wheel, participants identified their emotions, selected corresponding colours, and expressed their feelings on a shared canvas. Emotions ranging from joy and grief to sadness and fear were acknowledged, with many participants describing the process as emotionally relieving and grounding. The artwork embodied a holistic approach to healthcare, emphasising emotional well-being as an integral part of healing.

Evening sessions at the Jehangir Wellness Centre drew over 50 participants for an immersive programme featuring storytelling by Radha Joshi and slam poetry by KC Vlaine. The evening's highlight was a Zentangle session led by Jasmine Jehangir, accompanied by live music by Varun Venkit and Vinay Kaushal, creating a deeply reflective and engaging experience.

The day was marked by meaningful conversations on integrating the arts into healthcare settings, education, and public spaces, reinforcing the festival's vision of creativity as a catalyst for individual and collective well-being. For more information, please visit: https://www.jehangirhospital.com/

