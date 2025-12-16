Pune-based startup SEEB launches app to book 200+ interior execution services online from home

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 16: SEEB DESIGN PRIVATE LIMITED has introduced SEEB, a digital platform focused on interior execution services across residential and commercial properties. According to the company, SEEB is designed to streamline execution tasks by offering transparent pricing, structured workflows, skilled manpower and technology-backed planning tools. The platform aims to reduce manual coordination, eliminate negotiation-driven confusion and provide predictable outcomes for users seeking interior work.

SEEB states that interior execution in India has traditionally been fragmented, with customers facing unclear quotations, inconsistent timelines and limited visibility on workmanship. The company says SEEB addresses these gaps by providing a consolidated digital system where users can compare prices, book services, monitor progress and review material information from anywhere. The platform also includes a verification process for requirements, ensuring that each project receives a suitable team based on skills and availability.

According to SEEB, the platform is built for homeowners, DIY users, interior designers, architects and small execution contractors who require standardised execution support. The company highlights that SEEB's model is designed to allow users to complete bookings within minutes without site visits or manual follow-ups. Users receive cost details, scope of work and material specifications upfront, reducing uncertainty during execution.

The platform lists more than 200+ execution services. Key categories include gypsum false ceiling installation, wooden ceiling, acrylic ceiling, electrical wiring services, custom bed fabrication, custom wardrobe manufacturing, modular kitchen execution, interior and exterior painting work, carpentry, plumbing, MS/SS/Aluminium fabrication, electrician services, mattress supply and custom sofa manufacturing or repair. The company states that these categories represent the most in-demand interior execution requirements in urban markets.

A homeowner in Pune's Bavdhan area recently compared a contractor's quotation of ₹2.5 lakh for false ceiling, electrical fitting and wiring work with SEEB's pricing. The SEEB app displayed a total of ₹94,000 for the same requirement, including a detailed cost break-up and material information. The homeowner booked the project on SEEB and later referred the platform to a neighbour, who also booked the identical work after comparing prices. SEEB reports that such behaviour is increasingly common as customers cross-verify traditional quotations with digital alternatives.

Interior designers using the platform have stated that SEEB simplifies their execution workflow. According to the company, designers can upload layouts, specify measurements and confirm the booking, after which a qualified execution team is assigned. This reduces rework and labour management challenges while enabling designers to focus on planning and client interactions. SEEB says its structured process ensures consistency across multiple sites.

Execution partners have also responded positively to the separate SEEB Partner App, which provides job opportunities based on demand and location. Raju Naik, an electrician with 15 years of experience in Pune, shared that marketing and customer acquisition were major challenges before he joined the SEEB platform. "After downloading the SEEB App, bookings come directly to my phone. There is no marketing cost and no wasted time. Today, all my work comes from SEEB," he said.

The company states that partner assignments follow a verified allocation process rather than instant auto-assignment. Each booking undergoes requirement validation, during which coordinators review room size, material needs and service specifications. The system evaluates partner skills, availability and past performance before assigning the task. SEEB claims that this approach ensures accuracy and reduces on-site execution errors.

SEEB also integrates technology tools to support execution. According to SEEB DESIGN PRIVATE LIMITED, the platform includes AI-assisted modules that can generate execution drawings, create floor plans based on room dimensions and provide style-wise design output for execution teams. Users receive cost calculations based on measurements, enabling them to understand expected expenses before work begins. The company explains that these tools help reduce planning errors and provide better clarity for both customers and execution teams.

In a statement, Ashutosh Shukla of SEEB DESIGN PRIVATE LIMITED said the platform focuses on "savings, convenience and transparent pricing." He added that users comparing quotations often find SEEB offering better value and clearer cost structures. Shukla stated that SEEB allows customers to book interior execution from anywhere without requiring site visits or frequent coordination with contractors.

SEEB DESIGN PRIVATE LIMITED says the platform aims to create a structured, technology-enabled interior execution ecosystem that benefits customers, designers and skilled workers. The company plans to expand its service network and introduce additional execution support features as adoption increases.

Link https://seeb.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor