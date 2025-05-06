Pune Hosts India's First GO-PUTT Mini-Golf Event with Automotive and Tech Leaders, Now Open for Public

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: Chi Venture created a landmark moment in the city's event scene by successfully hosting the first-of-its-kind GO-PUTT. Supported by global brands like Toro and Callaway, GO PUTT is a unique initiative bringing together top automotive executives, tech innovators, and thought leaders, as The Pavillion Mall's atrium was transformed into a vibrant Mini-Golf arena that blended playful competition with meaningful networking.

This unique experience is now open to the public at The Pavillion Mall. Conceptualized by Chi Venture and its Co-founder Amit Chitale, GO-PUTT in collaboration with Expert Partners introduced a fresh take on golfshorter, smarter, and more accessible to all, including non-golfers. With specially designed putters, customized golf balls, immersive technology and an interactive mobile app experience, the event offered participants a glimpse into the future of sports innovation.

"I would like to congratulate Chi Venture for bringing golf to the place where more people can access it. Toro is associated with golf globally for a long time and we are happy to see different version of golf is taking roots in our very own city of Pune," said Deepak Deokule, Designated Partner and site Leader Toro Technology Center India.

C-Suite executives and tech minds teed off in a spirited competition, while onlookers were invited to experience the excitement firsthand, creating an electric atmosphere across the mall.

The event was supported by the Software Exporters Association of Pune (SEAP) as an industry partner, Zen Golf as Golf Skill Partner and Force Power as Technology Partner along with leading brands from the sporting sectors lending additional energy to the proceedings.

Amit Chitale, Co-founder Chi Venture, commented on this occasion, "We are excited to introduce GO-PUTT a unique platform where industry leaders and innovators connect, compete, and co-create. By blending friendly competition with meaningful collaboration, GO-PUTT sparks great ideas and lasting professional relationships. Together with our partners, we are committed to expanding India's golf ecosystem, and GO-PUTT is a one-of-a-kind initiative addressing the critical 0-to-1 need."

Viraj Suryavanshi, Centre Director, The Pavillion Mall, said, "We are proud to have been the venue for this trailblazing initiative. At The Pavillion Mall, we believe in curating experiences that are not only entertaining but also trans-formative, bringing communities and industries together in new and meaningful ways."

As India continues its rise as a hub for automotive and technological excellence, initiatives such as GO-PUTT paves the way for all industries to connect, inspire, and celebrate innovation.

