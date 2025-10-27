Pune’s property registrations grow 23 pc in September: Report

New Delhi, Oct 27 Pune’s real estate market saw 13,557 property registrations in September 2025, up 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY), which contributed Rs 523 crore in stamp duty revenue, a report said on Monday.

The stamp duty revenue to the state’s exchequer grew 3 per cent YoY. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis property registrations increased by 2 per cent and stamp duty collections rose by 8 per cent, highlighting the city’s steady housing demand, according to the report from real estate services firm Knight Frank India.

The shifting festive calendar, where the Shraddh period and Navrati came earlier, drove the surge in registration.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Pune’s property market has remained resilient, achieving the highest property registrations and stamp duty collections for the first nine months of the year in the past four years. Compared to the same period last year, property registrations and stamp duty revenues saw a 5 per cent and 6 per cent increase, respectively.

The share of homes priced above Rs 1 crore increased marginally by 1 per cent YoY to 15 per cent in September 2025. Meanwhile, properties priced up to Rs 1 crore remained stable with an 85 per cent share.

“The market is operating at sustainable volumes, signalling growing maturity and enduring confidence among homebuyers,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

Further, the demand for larger homes above 800 sq ft inched up 3 per cent YoY to 29 per cent in September. Meanwhile, the share of units under 500 sq ft dropped 4 per cent to 31 per cent, the report noted.

Central Pune, which includes Haveli Taluka, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), maintained its lead in residential transactions, accounting for 61 per cent of the market.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor