Pune’s Young Skating Star Glides to National Glory

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 31: Ten-year-old Vardaan Laddha from Pune has brought immense pride to Maharashtra by securing a silver medal in the under-8 to 11 age category at the 19th National Speed Ice-Skating Championship in Gurugram, Haryana, held on August 17th, 2024. The event was graced by several Indian Olympic players who came to encourage the children and was organised by the Ice-Skating Association of India under the ISU (International Skating Union).

Despite training on ice for just 1.5 years, Vardaan has already made his mark as the only skater from the state in this age category to reach the top 3. His success in ice skating complements his impressive track record, including gold medals in other State and National Skating Championships over the last 2.5 years. Vardaan’s dedication is evident in his rigorous daily routine, which starts at 4 AM for skating practice and fitness training.

What’s truly impressive is Vardaan’s ability to balance his athletic pursuits with holistic development. Thanks to the Waldorf philosophy at Swadha Learning Centre, he maintains a balanced academic background while excelling in ice skating. He even finds time to engage in music and learn about sustainable lifestyles, showcasing his exceptional time management skills.

Proud parents Saurabh Laddha and Pranita Gawande Laddha stand behind their son’s goal to represent India internationally, guided by his coaches from Youngster's Skating Club in Pune. Vardaan’s journey is a testament to his hard work, consistency, and unwavering commitment to the sport, and his future potential is something to be hopeful about.

