Punjab Cabinet Minister Graces SACA Global Education Summit; Industry Leaders Call for Reform and Recognition

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 17: The SACA Global Education Summit 2025, hosted by the Study Abroad Consultants Association (SACA), marked a historic milestone as Sardar Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Punjab's Cabinet Minister for NRI Affairs, joined the platform the first such government endorsement in the history of India's study abroad consulting industry.

The event was led by Mitesh Malhotra, President & Founder of SACA, with Mr. Sukant Trivedi presiding as Chairman of the Association. Over 200 licensed consultants and education stakeholders participated.

Rajesh Singh, Managing Director of ECA Global, was present as the Guest of Honour and addressed the need for stronger alignment between global education providers and ethical consultants in India.

"For years, our industry was unheard. Today, with both government and global recognition, we've entered a new era," said Mitesh Malhotra, who also leads www.miteshmalhotra.com, a global education advisory platform.

Key Launches & Highlights:

* Digital Certification Portal: SACA introduced a portal allowing all verified members to upload credentials, appear in public search, and earn counsellor certifications online.

* Awareness Video Campaign: Five professionally produced videos promoting ethical counselling will be pushed across Punjab and Haryana to reach 1 million+ views, helping students identify and trust SACA-certified consultants.

* Influencer Collaborations: SACA is initiating partnerships with Punjabi influencers to amplify positive messaging and student awareness.

* Zee News Debates: National media giant Zee News conducted four live debates on ethical counselling, visa challenges, and the future of global education from Indian soil.

"We are rewriting the story of our industry with ethics, structure, and pride," said Mr. Sukant Trivedi, Chairman, SACA.

About SACA

The Study Abroad Consultants Association (SACA) is India's leading body representing over 1,000 licensed consultants, working under the Punjab Travel Professional Act. SACA is committed to ethical student counselling and advocating for nationwide regulation.

www.sacaindia.in

www.miteshmalhotra.com

