Punjab CM bats for enhanced cooperation with Argentina on agriculture

Chandigarh, Oct 13 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday batted for enhanced cooperation between the state and Argentina to make agriculture a profitable venture.

The Chief Minister, while interacting with a delegation of Centro Agrotechnico Regional, Argentina, said it is heartening to learn that the faculty and students of this premier institute are visiting the Punjab Agriculture University till October 17.

He said agriculture is a cornerstone of the Argentine economy, especially livestock and grain production, making Argentina a leading global food producer.

Mann said these students, who have been studying agriculture as a subject in their schools, are on a visit to acquaint themselves with the modern agricultural practices prevalent in the state.

The Chief Minister underscored the long-term association between Argentina and Punjab and said it could be mutually beneficial for both of them, as agriculture is a key aspect of both economies.

He said both Punjab and Argentina can work together in the field of agriculture by fostering bilateral cooperation. Mann said it is heartening to learn that a delegation from Argentina will visit the Punjab Agriculture University every year as a study tour.

Likewise, the Chief Minister said a delegation of the PAU will also visit Argentina every year so that the students of the university can upscale their expertise in the agriculture sector.

He said the problems and solutions for agriculture are the same in Argentina and Punjab, adding that he expressed hope that this cooperation will go a long way in making agriculture profitable.

Mann also apprised the visiting delegation about the rich cultural heritage of the state and urged them to have a glimpse of it during their ongoing tour.

Meanwhile, the delegation, comprising General Coordinator of Practical Activities Huber Catalina Felisa, lauded the Chief Minister for the hospitality in the state.

Describing their visit as a unique experience, the delegation informed the Chief Minister that they had immensely benefited from it.

--IANS

