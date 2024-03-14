Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Unveils Sonalika's Rs. 1300 Cr Expansion plans in Hoshiarpur

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 14: India's No. 1 tractor export brand Sonalika Tractors has been among the leading OEMs in the state of Punjab and has already put Hoshiarpur town on the world map with its World's largest tractor manufacturing facility. The company is excited to announce the laying of the foundation stone for two new plants in the state for which the groundbreaking ceremony was graced by Sh Bhagwant Mann, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Punjab. In line with its commitment to infuse fresh round of investment announced late last year, Sonalika will invest Rs 1000 crore in setting up a new tractor assembly plant and additionally, Rs 300 crore for setting up a new high-pressure foundry.

Chief Minister Mann unveiled Sonalika Group's visionary expansion plan in Hoshiarpur which marks a significant milestone in the state's industrial landscape. The state-of-the-art tractor assembly facility is exclusively dedicated for Sonalika group's export commitments and will increase the company's annual capacity by an additional 1 lakh tractors once fully operational. In addition, the new cutting-edge facility DRAS - a High-Pressure Foundry Plant - will be the largest casting plant in North India once ready. The new facility has been designed by seasoned engineers from Japan, and adheres to rigorous Japanese manufacturing standards, ensuring unparalleled quality and efficiency to expand Sonalika's footprint in over 150 countries. The new plant will solidify the company's position as the proud owner of the largest integrated tractor plant globally.

Dr. Amrit Sagar Mittal, Vice Chairman, Sonalika Tractors, expressed his gratitude for CM Mann gracing the event and said, "Sonalika's fresh round of investments in the Hoshiarpur will pave way for further solidifying our position as the proud owner of World's largest tractor manufacturing facility. The government's support has been phenomenal, particularly through its single-window channel for facilitating the establishment of new projects in Punjab. The collaborative efforts between the private sector and the government are fostering a conducive environment for business growth and innovation."

Akshay Sangwan, Director - Development & Commercial, Sonalika Tractors, said, "Our heavy-duty tractor range will get a major boost in terms of quality and expansion as the new casting plant is equipped with a melting capacity of over 1 lakh metric tonnes per annum. Featuring the state-of-the-art German-made Kunkel Wagner high-pressure moulding line, DRAS is poised to elevate the quality of tractors through the production of fine-quality casting."

CM Mann also toured the existing tractor production facility, which is the world's largest tractor manufacturing plant that marvels Sonalika's remarkable ability to roll out a new tractor every 2 minutes. He commended the scale and efficiency of operations, acknowledging Sonalika Group's pivotal role in driving Punjab's industrial growth.

