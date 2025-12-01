Punjab CM Mann to visit Japan, South Korea to seek investments

Chandigarh, Dec 1 A high-level delegation of the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will travel to Japan and South Korea as partners of its global engagement ahead of the Sixth Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit scheduled from March 13-15 at the ISB campus in Mohali.

The delegation, comprising Minister for Industries and Commerce Sanjeev Arora and officials and Invest Punjab team, will visit Tokyo on December 2-3, Osaka on December 4-5 December and Seoul on December 8-9 to strengthen economic partnerships, interact with global companies, and extend personal invitations for the upcoming summit, an official statement said.

The visit, meetings and roadshow programmes are being organised in close coordination with the Indian Embassy in Japan, the Indian Embassy in South Korea, the Ministry of External Affairs, DPIIT’s Invest India, and with the support and facilitation of the Embassies of Japan and South Korea in New Delhi, whose guidance, collaboration and partnership have been instrumental in shaping the outreach agenda, said the state government.

During the visit, the state will showcase Punjab’s position as North India’s preferred investment destination, highlighting its strategic location, seamless connectivity to NCR and major ports, strong industrial clusters, uninterrupted quality power supply, skilled workforce, and progressive policy ecosystem.

The delegation will also present the state’s governance and regulatory reforms, including the FastTrack Punjab single-window system offering 173 plus G2B services, auto-deemed approvals, PAN-based business identifiers, and amendments to the Punjab Right to Business Act enabling time-bound in-principle approvals.

The outreach will further highlight the state’s industrial infrastructure, including plug-and-play parks and the upcoming Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) in Rajpura, while underlining that over Rs 1.4 lakh crore of on-ground investments have already been facilitated through Invest Punjab.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said this vision is simple and clear to make Punjab a preferred destination for global industry by offering stability in policy, speed in decision-making, and a governance system that respects the time and trust of investors.

He said Punjab’s approach is based on partnership and working closely with industry, by understanding their needs and ensuring that the government becomes an enabler of growth.

Mann said Punjab strengthens its infrastructure, expands its industrial capacity and opens new avenues for investment.

The Chief Minister said partnership between government and industry is key to success, and the state government firmly believes that industrial growth can only be achieved when we work as equal partners.

He said this principle guides our New Industrial Policy introduced in 2022, which was shaped in consultation with industry leaders and stakeholders, ensuring that it caters to their needs and aspirations.

Mann said now the government has created 24 sectoral committees chaired by the captains of industry to formulate sector-specific policies. Through a series of roadshows, one-to-one business meetings, and interactions with major global corporations and institutions, the delegation aims to position Punjab as a compelling destination for Japanese and South Korean companies across mobility, electronics, ESDM, auto components, food processing, chemicals, green energy, IT, semiconductors, textiles and advanced manufacturing.

These engagements, curated with the support of both Indian missions and partner institutions in Japan and South Korea, will enable deeper economic ties, joint ventures, technology exchanges and supply-chain integration.

The delegation will also hold diaspora interactions in Tokyo, Osaka and Seoul to strengthen cultural and community linkages with the Indian-origin population.

