Punjab CM seeks investment from Korean firms

Chandigarh, Dec 8 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday extended an invitation to the leading Korean firms to invest in the state.

At a meeting with Chairman of Daewoo E&C Jung Won Joo during his visit to South Korea, the Chief Minister batted for cooperation in the fields of renewable energy projects, including offshore wind farms, solar power plants and hydrogen production facilities.

Likewise, he said there is a huge potential for collaboration in areas like development of energy infrastructure such as LNG terminals, petrochemical complexes and fertiliser plants, urban development and smart city projects with integrated housing and advanced infrastructure solutions and civil infrastructure projects including roads, bridges, railways, ports and airports.

CM Mann also underscored the need for strengthening cooperation in sectors like technology transfer for modular and prefabricated construction methods to enable faster and cost-effective building solutions.

During the meeting with Daewoo E&C, one of South Korea’s foremost engineering and infrastructure companies, the Chief Minister highlighted Punjab’s strong industrial momentum, modern infrastructure initiatives, and the unique unified regulator framework under Invest Punjab.

He encouraged the Global Business Group to explore opportunities in large-scale infrastructure development, adoption of modern construction technologies, and upcoming industrial townships in the state.

CM Mann also laid stress on cooperation in ESG and green hydrogen initiatives through joint ventures aligned with global sustainability standards.

In another meeting with Vice-President of GS Engineering & Construction (GS E&C) Young Ha Ryu (Daniel), the Chief Minister underscored the need for tie-ups in the sector of renewable energy projects, infrastructure development and industrial complexes and EPC Services.

He also said there was a huge scope in the key sectors like technology transfer for modular construction and green hydrogen, and clean energy initiatives.

CM Mann assured support and cooperation in these key sectors to give impetus to the development of the state.

At a meeting with Nongshim Holdings, a packaged foods and beverages company, the Chief Minister batted for food and food processing, adding that joint development of new instant noodle flavours tailored for Indian tastes should be done.

Likewise, he also sought expansion of Nongshim’s presence in Indian supermarkets and e-commerce platforms and collaboration on campaigns targeting health-conscious and youth segments.

