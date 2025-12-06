Punjab Grill Welcomes Mumbai to a Royal Table at Nesco, Goregaon East

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6: A renewed energy is sweeping through the Nesco complex in Goregaon East, and much of it stems from the irresistible aromas drifting out of the newest entrant to Mumbai's premium dining landscape Punjab Grill. While the city may have its fair share of North Indian restaurants, Punjab Grill brings with it a distinct air of Punjabi royalty, transforming the bustling food court into a destination for both local diners and visiting food enthusiasts.

The Nesco outlet opens into a spacious, elegantly designed dining room that seats up to 120 guests. Plush upholstery, generous spacing, and an inviting layout ensure that the restaurant remains lively yet comfortable, even during peak hours when families, office-goers, and convention attendees pack the venue. The menu reads like a tribute to India's Northwest Frontier lazeez kebabs, fragrant matka dum biryani, and signature chatpati chaats each prepared with the precision and indulgence the brand is known for. The service mirrors this refinement: attentive without intruding, polished without pretension.

Punjab Grill's ambience further elevates the experience. The interiors echo the stately homes of Punjab with ornamental woodwork, soft amber lighting, and understated gold accents, creating an environment designed for leisurely conversations, celebratory meals, and memorable gatherings.

Founded in 2008 by restaurateurs Amit Burman and Rohit Aggarwal, Punjab Grill has evolved into one of India's leading fine-dining brands. The duo's vision continues to expand with existing Mumbai locations in Lower Parel (Palladium), BKC, Andheri West, Oshiwara, Fort, Malad West, Vile Parle East, Kurla West, and Bandra West. Industry chatter suggests further openings slated for 2026, reinforcing the brand's momentum across the city's most sought-after neighbourhoods.

Yet, what truly sets Punjab Grill apart is its unwavering culinary consistency. Loyal patrons and critics often point to the restaurant's handcrafted flavours from delicately charred kebabs to pillowy naans and the iconic butter chicken that remains a crowd favourite. At Nesco, where the footfall swings from tech expos to wedding showcases, the restaurant has quickly mastered the art of catering to a diverse audience while staying true to its Punjabi roots.

Weekends see a surge of families and groups drawn to the outlet for its warm hospitality and capacity to host everything from anniversaries and corporate gatherings to spontaneous reunions. Meanwhile, the brand's vibrant social media presence offers a window into its kitchens, its craftsmanship, and its ever-growing community of happy diners.

If Nesco is Mumbai's gateway to global events, Punjab Grill has emerged as its gateway to India's regal culinary heritage. With a blend of tradition, craftsmanship, and contemporary finesse, Goregaon East now has a new favourite table one that promises to stay.

