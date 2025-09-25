Punjab, Kerala to boost livestock productivity

Chandigarh, Sep 25 In a bid to enhance livestock productivity and farmer prosperity, the Punjab and Kerala governments on Thursday joined hands to boost livestock productivity, leveraging each state's unique strengths in animal husbandry.

The collaboration involves exchanging high-quality genetic material, with Kerala is procuring Sahiwal breed bulls from Punjab.

In return, Punjab would import Holstein Friesian (HF) and Murrah bull semen from Kerala. Punjab has placed an initial order to purchase 30,000 doses of HF semen and 60,520 doses of Murrah buffalo semen with the Kerala Livestock Development Board.

The decisions to collaborate on livestock development were taken at a high-level meeting between Punjab Animal Husbandry Minister Gurmeet Khudian and Kerala Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchu Rani here.

Khudian said both states have agreed to collaborate on advanced reproductive technologies to enhance livestock development. This partnership includes joint initiatives on cutting-edge scientific programs such as embryo transfer (ET) and in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) to accelerate breed improvement.

Additionally, both states will work together on genomic selection and breeding value estimation at the laboratory level to develop superior livestock genetics. This collaboration aims to leverage science and technology to improve livestock quality and productivity in both states, he added.

To enhance knowledge and capacity building, he said the partnership would prioritise human resource development through exchange programmes for veterinarians, scientists and trainees. This initiative will facilitate capacity-building and training programs, fostering skill development and expertise sharing between the Punjab Livestock Development Board and the Kerala Livestock Development Board.

Kerala Minister Rani said they are eager to learn from Punjab's experience while sharing their advancements. This collaborative spirit will pave the way for a more resilient and profitable dairy sector in both states, ensuring sustainable income growth for our farming communities.

Highlighting the importance of technology transfer, Principal Secretary of Punjab Animal Husbandry Department Rahul Bhandari said the exchange of scientists and new technologies is crucial.

"This partnership will ensure that innovative practices are shared rapidly, leading to tangible on-ground benefits for our farmers. This pioneering initiative sets a new benchmark for interstate cooperation in agriculture’s allied sectors and is expected to significantly enhance the genetic potential of livestock, increase milk production, and empower farmers across Punjab and Kerala," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor