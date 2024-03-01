Punjab: Samrala man convicted for money laundering, gets 4-years rigorous imprisonment

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 1 : The Special PMLA court here has sentenced a Samrala resident to four years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2010 money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate said on Friday.

The court on Thursday also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Sukhjinder Singh Dhillon from Samrala in Ludhiana district.

According to the ED, Dhillon was held guilty and convicted under Section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

"The Special Court (PMLA), Chandigarh, has convicted Sukhjinder Singh Dhillon, son of Baljinder Singh Dhillon, a resident of Punjab for committing the offence of money laundering under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002," the ED said.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) initiated an investigation in 2010 on the basis of an FIR registered by Narcotics Control Bureau, Chandigarh, under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), 1985, against Sukhjinder Singh Dhillon in the matter of illegal drug trafficking.

The ED investigation revealed that the proceeds of crime generated from the drug trade were invested by the accused in immovable properties, which were subsequently attached by the ED.

"Further, ED filed a prosecution complaint in 2016. Now, the case has been decided by the Special Court, and convicted Sukhjinder Singh Dhillon under the provisions of PMLA, 2002," the ED added.

His immovable properties, which were earlier attached by the ED, have already been confiscated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

