Punjab signs pact to launch cashless health insurance cover on Jan 15

Chandigarh, Jan 2 To roll out the ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna’ on January 15, the state government on Friday signed a pact with the United India Insurance Company to provide Rs 10 lakh cashless health insurance cover to all families of Punjab.

The agreement was signed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) State Health Agency, Sanyam Aggarwal and Executive Director of United India Insurance, Mathew George, in the presence of State Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh.

Declaring it a landmark reform, the minister said the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna significantly expanded health protection from the earlier Rs 5 lakh coverage, which was limited to specific categories.

“The new scheme aims to provide cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per family per year to all residents of Punjab, including government employees and pensioners,” he said.

He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal would formally launch this scheme on January 15. The minister emphasised that the scheme is designed for total inclusivity, featuring no income cap or exclusion criteria.

“Enrolment has been made simple and accessible through Common Service Centres (CSCs) using only Aadhaar and voter IDs, after which beneficiaries will receive dedicated MMSY health cards. A helpline will be launched soon to facilitate the process,” he said.

Highlighting the operational framework, the minister said United India Insurance Company would provide coverage of Rs 100,000 per family for all 65 lakh families in the state.

“For treatment requirements between Rs 100,000 and Rs 10,00,000, the insurance will be provided by the state health agency on a trust basis,” he said.

He said the scheme adopts the latest health benefit package, ensuring comprehensive coverage through more than 2,000 selected treatment packages.

“Beneficiaries can access secondary and tertiary care across a robust network of 824 empanelled hospitals, which currently includes 212 public hospitals, eight government of India hospitals, and over 600 private hospitals. The number of empanelled hospitals is expected to increase further as the scheme progresses,” he added.

