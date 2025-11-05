Punjabi Pop Icon Sunanda Sharma Spotted Celebrating Gurunanak Jayanti in Mumbai

Punjabi pop sensation Sunanda Sharma was recently spotted at a Gurudwara in Mumbai as she joined devotees in celebrating Gurunanak Jayanti. The singer, known for her chartbusters songs ‘Mummy Nu Pasand, Poster Lagwa Do’ and vibrant personality, embraced the festive spirit with grace and simplicity. Sunanda looked ravishing in a red salwar kameez, radiating warmth and positivity as she offered prayers. Her traditional look perfectly captured the blend of elegance and cultural pride she’s adored for.

With her serene presence and ever-charming aura, Sunanda Sharma once again proved that she can shine effortlessly, whether on stage or in spiritual moments like these. Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab or Prakash Utsav, is being celebrated across India and abroad on Wednesday (Nov 5). The occasion marks the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first among the ten gurus and the founder of the Sikh religion. On this day, devotees join Prabhat Pheris, early morning processions with devotional hymns, followed by Nagar Kirtans, where the Guru Granth Sahib is carried in a decorated palki, accompanied by singing and martial art displays like Gatka. Gurudwaras are lit up with flowers and lights, creating a festive atmosphere. The Langar (community kitchen) serves free meals all day, reflecting Guru Nanak's teachings of seva (selfless service) and equality.