Puravankara Bags Prestigious CIDC Vishwakarma Award for Social Development and Impact

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 22: Puravankara Limited (BSE: 532891), one of India's most trusted and admired real estate developers, has bagged the Achievement Award for Creating Social Development and Impact at the 15th Edition of the Vishwakarma Awards, hosted by the Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC) - a joint initiative by the Niti Aayog and the Indian construction industry.

The award recognises Puravankara's exemplary efforts in driving positive change through its impactful campaigns, particularly its collaboration with the Biome Environmental Trust in rejuvenating heritage wells as part of the "Million Wells for Bengaluru" campaign. This initiative reflects Puravankara's commitment to environmental sustainability and community empowerment.

Commenting on the recognition, Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited, said, "It is a humbling experience to be recognised with this eminent award - a testament to our unwavering commitment to social responsibility and environmental stewardship. We are honoured to be recognised for our efforts to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people and the communities we serve.

Puravankara is actively contributing to the 'Million Wells for Bengaluru' campaign - an initiative that aims to combat the stressed water table in the city. Through this, we want to demonstrate our commitment to the cause of water conservation and resuscitating the ancient tradition of well-digging among the Manu Vaddar community. The company's efforts are focused on rejuvenating open and heritage wells and promoting rainwater harvesting, which has significantly helped in recharging the shallow aquifers, thereby replenishing groundwater reservoirs."

Since 2021, more than a dozen heritage/recharge wells have been restored in Bengaluru and surrounding areas. These include one existing well rejuvenated at Rest House Park on Crescent Road, two in Lalbagh, and three new wells dug at ACF, Madiwala, Bengaluru.

In 2022-2023, six open heritage wells and a Kalyani were rejuvenated in Hunsamaranahalli TMC limits in Yelahanka Taluk, positively impacting thousands of nearby residents. A well opposite the aviation academy pumps 2 lakh litres daily and supplies water to Shaktinagar, Muneshwar Camp, and Sonnappanahalli municipal wards.

Approximately 88,753 kilolitres of water has been drawn in the past one year from these wells, benefiting around 16,000 people. The cost per kilolitre is as low as Rs 1.5. Most wells have been adorned with captivating Warli art, adding a touch of artistry and enhancing their visual appeal. These wells have also become a central congregation point for the nearby communities, transforming them into vibrant cultural landmarks symbolising the harmony between tradition and progress. The use of a pulley system ensures that water is not wasted.

In addition, the campaign has also helped to install rainwater harvesting systems at the Sonappanahalli School in Bengaluru and the Vidyaprabodhini School in Goa, which can harvest up to 33 lakh litres of water annually.

The CIDC Vishwakarma Awards, held annually, celebrate excellence and innovation in the construction industry. They recognise organisations that demonstrate exemplary achievements in various aspects of development and impact.

