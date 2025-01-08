Puravankara Limited Appoints Deepak Rastogi as Group CFO

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 8: Puravankara Limited (NSE: PURVA| BSE:532891), one of India's most trusted and admired real estate developers, has appointed Deepak Rastogi as the Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with effect from January 15, 2025.

Rastogi brings over three decades of extensive experience in finance, strategy, and transformation across diverse industries and international markets. He has held leadership positions, including President & Group CFO at Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Ltd. and President & Group CFO at TATA Autocomp Systems Ltd. His expertise encompasses driving profit and loss, growth strategies, mergers and acquisitions, digitisation, and enterprise risk management.

Rastogi is a Chartered Accountant with an MBA from S P Jain Institute of Management & Research. He has a distinguished history of leading financial strategies and implementing transformative initiatives that drive efficiency and profitability. His insights and skills will help drive the company's expansion and growth plans.

Neeraj Gautam, who has been serving as the President - Finance at Puravankara Limited, has been elevated to the post of Deputy Chief Financial Officer.

On the appointment, Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director of Puravankara Limited, said, "We are excited to have Deepak on board to strengthen our operating efficiencies and financial controls in line with our future plans. His vast experience and strategic acumen will be instrumental as we pursue expansion opportunities. We are confident his leadership will contribute significantly to our ongoing success."

