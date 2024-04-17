Purbasha Ghosh’s novel “Anatomy of a Half Truth” takes readers on an emotional rollercoaster

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 17: Authenticity is a powerful tool in literature, offering readers a mirror to their own experiences. Author Purbasha Ghosh's novel – Anatomy of a Half Truth – delves into the complexities of modern love, broken marriages, and the emotional state of estranged families and is captivating readers with its poignant storytelling.

Anatomy of a Half Truth, published by Leadstart, explores the intricate nature of human relationships by highlighting the frayed state of children of divorced parents. The book's story revolves around the lives of Spriha, Auro, and young Sparsh as they navigate the path of separation and deal with unresolved feelings of love and grief.

Ms Ghosh draws readers into their world of turmoil and introspection by portraying the emotions and challenges of the characters with striking realism. The story prompts contemplation on the nature of promises and the enduring connection between two souls even in the face of separation.

“Anatomy of a Half Truth is a reflection of my journey and I am thrilled that readers are finding solace and resonance in the intricate web of emotions woven into the story,” says Ms Ghosh, whose personal journey as a solo mother based in Kolkata deeply influences her storytelling.

The novel's strength lies in its ability to capture the unflattering angles of modern love. By talking about complex relationship statuses that are rarely written about, Ms Ghosh exposes the raw, unfiltered truth of human connections. This allows her to present a unique perspective and infuse authenticity and depth into the characters of her novel.

What also makes “Anatomy of a Half Truth” truly compelling is the skillfully written narrative. Ms Ghosh weaves a tale that is heart-wrenching but also equally relatable. The story not only entertains and enlightens but also leaves a lasting impact on readers long after the final page is turned.

“Anatomy of a Half Truth” is available on Amazon, other leading e-commerce platforms, and bookstores.

