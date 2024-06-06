PureSoftware wins the 'Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform of the Year' Award at the 14th Africa Bank 4.0 Summit

PRNewswire

Nairobi [Kenya]/ Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 6: PureSoftware is proud to announce that it has been honoured with the esteemed 'Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform of the Year' award at the prestigious 14th Africa Bank 4.0 Summit 2024 conducted by BII. The award recognises PureSoftware's outstanding contribution to the financial industry with its cutting-edge digital banking platform, Arttha.

Arttha (from PureSoftware) is a comprehensive Banking-as-a-Service platform designed to empower enterprises to experience new revenue streams with cloud-native modules, including Digital Core Banking, Digital Payments, e-Wallet, Digital Loan lifecycle management, Agency Banking and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL). The innovative no-code approach deployed in Arttha allows global banking customers to create more intuitive banking experiences.

Commenting on the award, Manish Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, PureSoftware, expressed gratitude and excitement: "As financial institutions prepare to ride the next wave of disruption, our distinctive platform enables us to guide our clients through the ever-changing digital landscape. Leveraging Arttha's cloud-native capabilities, we seamlessly integrate the finest technology, ecosystems, and partnership networks to ensure our clients thrive amidst this evolution."

Udeet Bhagat, Vice President, PureSoftware, also shared his thoughts on this achievement: "With Arttha, we've positioned ourselves as a driving force in the African banking revolution. Our mission is clear: empower more communities by expanding access to digital financial services and fostering financial inclusion across the continent. This recognition is a testament to the profound impact we're making on Africa's financial future with offerings spread across core banking, lending, payments, and marketplace offerings." PureSoftware's team remains dedicated to introducing industry-leading solutions that will shape the future of digital banking and transform the way banks and financial institutions operate.

PureSoftware is a global software products and digital services company driving transformation for the world's top organisations across various industry verticals, including banking, financial services, insurance, life sciences and healthcare, high tech and communications, retail and logistics, and gaming and entertainment. Arttha, from PureSoftware, is a globally trusted financial technology platform. It helps businesses embrace digital solutions in consumer and MSME banking, agency/ branchless banking, digital lending, payments, BNPL and merchant management.

PureSoftware is Great Place to Work® Certified in India for the third consecutive year.

For more information, visit www.puresoftware.com; www.arttha.com

