Purna Chetana students set Elite World Records for sensitizing society about the effects of plastic waste and importance of greenery

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], July 31: Purna Chetana Public School in Mysuru, a unique institution in India managed by medical professionals with over 60 years of experience in child psychology, along with artists, engineers, and social entrepreneurs, inspired their students to set a world record with a social objective. On July 28, 2024, the students and teachers gathered to achieve two eco-friendly world records. These achievements were certified by Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, and India Records Academy.

Purna Chetana School, dedicated to experiential learning, 21st-century skills, and Indian values, set a world record by creating eco-bricks to address single-use plastic waste. On Sunday at 11 am, 487 students, along with parents, the public, and experts, began making eco-bricks. By 1 pm, they had produced 944 eco-bricks in just 2 hours. This achievement earned them applause, showcased their commitment to a healthier society, and demonstrated a blend of ancient and modern educational methods. They set a world record in the category "Most Eco-Bricks Made by a Team in 2 Hours (Single Venue)."

Purna Chetana a socially responsible institution, educates and involves students in preserving and protecting nature. Believing in a green revolution through its students, the school recently set a new record. About 380 students and 50 staff members gathered in their lush green grounds and planted seeds in 10,777 grow bags within two hours, earning the world record title "Most Grow Bags Planted with Seeds in 2 Hours by a Team." The students used 10 different varieties of seeds for this initiative. The school will preserve these grow bags and involve government school children in planting the saplings in and around Mysuru.

Dr. Vidyasagar.P, President and Dr.Rajini M.R-Secretary said the idea behind these activities is to nurture students who will be the torchbearers of society in the future. "We want to create responsible youth who will follow the path shown by great visionaries of Bharat like Swami Vivekananda and help society evolve around the values propagated in epics like the Bhagavad Gita," they further added.

According to Darshan Raj B, CEO, on July 23, students from our school visited the Mysuru market to collect plastic bottles for making eco bricks. They spoke with traders and the public, raising awareness about the harmful effects of plastic and teaching proper plastic waste management. This effort helped promote reducing plastic use in daily life. Mysuru, once the cleanest city in India, now faces challenges with single-use plastic, and the students supported local efforts to address this issue, he added.

"We also decided to turn this world record into a sustained movement. We will regularly collect plastic waste from the homes of our students and convert it into eco bricks, which will be used to construct a structure on our campus for regular use, helping to make our planet a better place to live," Darshan concluded.

Maadhurya Ramaswamy, CAO, stated that all school activities and events are designed to help each student become a valuable asset to society. "We value every aspect of our students' development. Our goal is to ensure that every student grows into a socially responsible citizen. We plan various activities throughout the year to keep students actively engaged in both academics and extracurriculars," she said.

Ameet K. Hingorani, Ambassador and Senior Adjudicator at Elite World Records, I appreciate Purna Chetana Public School for their outstanding achievements in eco-friendly world records. Their remarkable efforts in creating 944 eco-bricks and planting seeds in 10,777 grow bags within just four hours are truly commendable. This accomplishment not only sets new records but also underscores the crucial role of education in fostering environmental sustainability. Continue to lead the charge towards a greener and more sustainable future, he further applauded.

P.G.Prathiba, Adjudicator, Asian Records Academy, said Congratulations to Purna Chetana Public School for setting two world records with their eco-friendly initiatives! Your dedication to sustainability and education is truly inspiring. She further appreciated.

K.R.Venkatesvaran, Records Manager, India Records Academy stated, the dedication to integrating environmental consciousness with experiential learning of Purna Chetana is truly commendable. Kudos to the entire team for inspiring positive change and leading by example!, he further said.

GT.Devegowda, MLA from Mysuru and former Minister, attended the event as the Chief Guest and praised the efforts of the students and management. "This is a very unique initiative. We should replicate such drives everywhere to make our environment plastic-free," he said.

T. Heeralal, Chief Conservator of Forests, attended the event as the Guest of Honour and remarked that making children eco-sensitive is one of the greatest contributions a school can make, especially in a world currently grappling with the impacts of climate change. "The seeds planted by the students today in the grow bags will become future assets for Mother Nature. I appreciate this accomplishment," he stated.

The event concluded with heartfelt appreciation from Lavanya-Dean, Priyanka. B-Principal, educators, and the public for the students' efforts in fostering environmental consciousness, which were widely praised and celebrated.

