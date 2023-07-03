Purple Penguin: The ultimate entertainment and party destination comes to Andheri

(L to R) Sanjay chawla, Vicky Hamid and Vishal sharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: Purple Penguin, the highly anticipated entertainment venue, is set to revolutionize the nightlife scene in Andheri with its grand opening. With its unique concept and immersive experiences, Purple Penguin aims to provide an unforgettable entertainment experience for all visitors. With a passion for culinary excellence, captivating interiors, and warm hospitality, Purple Penguin continues to redefine the boundaries of gastronomy.

The evening saw the presence of Vindu Dara Singh, RJ Divya Solgama, Sara Arfeen Khan, Naina Masukhani, Amili Sargam Singh, Ridhima Sargam Singh, Rohit K Verma, Shweta Khanduri, Madhuri Pandey, kashishh Rajput, Vikas Gupta, Ankita Maity, Micckie Dudaney, Richa Micckie Dudaney, Kkhushi Jaain, Utkarsh Gupta, Aparna Dixit, Moon Moon Chakraborty, Myrralabel, Suhas Shah, Krittika M Sharma, Avinash Mukherjee, Manraj Singh Sarma, Shweta Pandit, Asif Merchant, Brinda Parekh & many more

Reflecting on the launch of Purple Penguin, Vicky Hamid says “We have meticulously designed every aspect of the venue to deliver a truly immersive and memorable experience for our guests. With our diverse entertainment offerings and unparalleled hospitality, we are confident that Purple Penguin will become a favorite hotspot in Andheri.”

Commenting on the launch of Purple Penguin, Vishal Sharma says “We are thrilled to present our extensive beverage menu at Purple Penguin, where every drink is a celebration of flavor and craftsmanship,” further adding “With a focus on creating captivating and immersive dining experiences, Purple Penguin aims to transport guests to a world of culinary delight and visual splendour”

Elaborating about their thought full creation of menu, Sanjay Chawla says “Our team of passionate chefs brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table, meticulously creating each dish to perfection. By combining traditional cooking methods with modern plating techniques, they showcase the vibrant colors, textures, and tastes that define Indian cuisine in a fresh and enticing manner”

Know more about the food, interiors, chef and their USPs

Located in the heart of Andheri, Purple Penguin, a renowned name in the culinary industry boasts a state-of-the-art facility spread over 3000 square feet, designed to cater to a diverse range of tastes and preferences. The venue combines cutting-edge technology, stunning aesthetics, and world-class entertainment options, making it a must-visit destination for locals and tourists alike. It offers a multi-dimensional entertainment experience like no other. From live music performances by renowned artists to DJ nights featuring the hottest tracks, the venue promises to keep the energy levels soaring.

About their Interiors and Ambiance- Step into a world of vibrant colors, mesmerizing visuals, and captivating ambience at Purple Penguin. The venue boasts cutting-edge lighting, sound, and visual effects that create an immersive environment, setting the stage for unforgettable experiences. They also offer versatile spaces that can be customized to host a variety of events. From corporate gatherings and product launches to private parties and weddings, the venue provides the perfect backdrop for any occasion.

About their Food- Purple Penguin Food Introduces Modern Indian Cuisine to Delight Palates by Chef Jason Hudanish. A leading innovator in the culinary industry, PPF is thrilled to announce the launch of its new line of Modern Indian Cuisine. Combining traditional Indian flavors with contemporary techniques and presentations, Purple Penguin Food aims to revolutionize the way people experience and enjoy Indian food. Their menu encompasses a wide range of options, catering to diverse tastes and dietary preferences. From succulent tandoori dishes and fragrant biryanis to innovative street food-inspired small plates and decadent desserts, our menu offers something to delight every palate. They are committed to sourcing fresh, locally-sourced ingredients whenever possible, supporting local farmers and reducing our carbon footprint. Purple Penguin Food values sustainability and ensures that every step, from sourcing to packaging, is environmentally conscious.

Purple Penguin Food celebrates the authenticity of Indian cuisine by sourcing high-quality spices, ingredients, and recipes from various regions of India. Their chefs then infuse these traditional elements with contemporary culinary techniques and global inspirations, resulting in a harmonious fusion of flavors. So indulge your taste buds in the culinary delights served at Purple Penguin. The venue features a range of dining options, including a Bohemian Bar , a fine dining restaurant, and a casual lounge area. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely dining experience, Purple Penguin has something to satisfy every craving.

About the drinks- Purple Penguin, the hottest entertainment destination in Andheri, is delighted to unveil its exceptional selection of cocktails, mocktails, and drinks. With a team of expert mixologists and a dedication to providing an extraordinary drinking experience, Purple Penguin is set to become the go-to destination for beverage enthusiasts in the city. At Purple Penguin, the beverage menu is meticulously crafted to cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences. From classic cocktails to innovative concoctions, there’s something to tantalize every palate. The venue’s skilled mixologists curate each drink using premium spirits, fresh ingredients, and creative techniques, ensuring a truly memorable and flavorful experience for guests.

Purple Penguin recognizes the importance of providing exceptional non-alcoholic options. The mocktail menu features a range of vibrant and refreshing creations that capture the essence of the finest flavors, ensuring that non-drinkers can enjoy a delightful and sophisticated beverage experience.

To keep the offerings exciting and in tune with the seasons, Purple Penguin introduces seasonal specials that feature limited-time drinks inspired by the flavors and ingredients of the season. Guests can look forward to unique and innovative creations that celebrate the best of each season.

Hospitality- Purple Penguin is dedicated to providing exceptional service to its guests. The attentive staff ensures a seamless and enjoyable experience for everyone, catering to their needs and preferences throughout their visit.

Purple Penguin is all set to open its doors to the public on July 1, 2023. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary entertainment destination that promises to redefine the nightlife experience in Andheri. Stay updated with the latest news and events by visiting.

Owned by Vicky Hamid, Vishal Sharma and Sanjay Chawla.

Address- KA Acropolis, Adjacent to Oberoi Springs, Veera Desai, New Link Rd, Industrial Area, Andheri West, Mumbai.

Functional timings- 12 pm to 1:30 am

