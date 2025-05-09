Push 360's "Where Legends Meet Across Time" Campaign Earns Global Spotlight in Luerzer's Archive

NewsVoir

Palakkad (Kerala) [India], May 9: 'Where Legends Meet Across Time' print campaign has been recognized by Luerzer's Archive as the top campaign, marking a significant achievement for the Kerala-based branding agency Push 360.

The captivating campaign was meticulously crafted for Hortus, the art and literature festival launched in 2024 by the prominent media house, Malayala Manorama. The artwork, crafted by Push 360's Chief Creative Director, Jayaprakash (JePi), imagines a surreal meeting of cultural legends - Vincent van Gogh and Vaikom Muhammad Basheer on the shores of Kozhikode, echoing the festival's spirit of timeless creative dialogue.

Luerzer's Archive, a leading global authority on advertising creativity, praised the campaign for its artistic merit, communication impact, and conceptual innovation.

V. A. Shrikumar, CMD of Push 360, stated, "The most important thing in communication is to hear what isn't being said. I'm truly happy about the recognition our work has received, it speaks volumes through its visual narrative. At Push 360, every campaign is born from a deep process of strategic thinking and creative ideation - crafted to elevate and transform brands with purpose and meaningful differentiation."

Jayaprakash, Chief Creative Director, explained the campaign's concept, "The central idea was to create a visual metaphor for the Hortus event, as a unique intersection of brilliance, where legacies could symbolically interact. We wanted to pay homage to the rich heritage of the 'Hortus Malabaricus' while highlighting its enduring relevance and reinterpret that legacy through a modern creative lens aligned with the festival's identity."

Push 360 is a premier branding and public relations agency based in Palakkad, Kerala, India, leveraging a distinguished 33-year history of crafting impactful and memorable campaigns that effectively connect across diverse languages and cultures. The agency has built a strong reputation for its strategic branding, impactful advertising, cutting-edge digital solutions, and effective public relations strategies.

Launched in 2024, Malayala Manorama Hortus is designed to foster intellectual exchange and artistic expression. Inspired by the 17th-century botanical treatise Hortus Malabaricus commissioned by Hendrik van Rheede, the festival celebrates creativity across disciplines like art, literature, and culture, while engaging a wide audience.

