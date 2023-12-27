Pushpam Lords Resort, Karjat, to usher in the New Year with a spectacular Arabian Nights theme celebration • Mesmerising Belly dancers to enthrall you through the night

Pushpam Lords Resort at Karjat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27: Pushpam Lords Resort, Karjat is all set to usher in the New Year 2024 with an Arabian Night theme extravaganza. Beautiful belly dancers will keep you mesmerised with their enchanting moves that are sure to keep you wide eyed through the night. Anticipated to be a magical affair, the celebration spans three unforgettable nights commencing from December 30, through December 31 and concludes on January 1, 2024.

Speaking on the excitement that is building up towards the New Year eve celebrations, Mr. Shreekant Chopda, Managing Director, Pushpam Group said, “It is this time of the year when people across the world bring in the New Year in the most memorable way, which will be remembered by them throughout the year. To make it a cherished experience for our customers, we have crafted an absolute delight. Our celebrations will be spread across three days of festivities creating the perfect setting that will peak at the break of the New Year.”

Customers will be treated to a variety of exciting activities that include welcome drinks on arrival. This is just the start of various pulsating events lined up which include Rain dance with music, Karaoke evening, Live band concert, Pool party, movie screening with hi-tea, Gala Dinner and unlimited starters. The performance of belly dancers performing the Arabian theme will be the highlight of the evening. There will be attractive awards for Best couple, Best male/ female dancer, Best enthusiastic dancer etc. Children below 6 years will get a complimentary entry to the event.

This New Year, Pushpam Resorts Karjat is not just hosting an event; it’s crafting an experience filled with joy, entertainment, and enchantment. Join for a celebration that promises to be the highlight of your New Year eve festivities.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor