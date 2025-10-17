PVL 2025: Hyderabad Black Hawks Clinch 3-1 Triumph Over Goa Guardians

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 17: Hyderabad Black Hawks defeated Goa Guardians 15-13, 20-18, 15-17, 15-9 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Thursday. Yudi Yamamoto was named the Player of the Match, and the Hyderabad Black Hawks climbed up to sixth place on the table with seven points.

The Hyderabad Black Hawks raced to a two-set lead while the Goa Guardians struggled with unforced errors. Prince's presence at the net helped pull back a set for the Guardians, but Yudi Yamamoto and Sahil's relentless attacks secured the 3-1 win for the Hyderabad Black Hawks.

Hyderabad began the first set on the front foot, with Brazilian Vitor Yudi Yamamoto and Sahil Kumar shining at the net. The Guardians' Nathaniel Dickinson and Chirag Yadav kept them in touch with powerful spikes, but Sahil Kumar's thunderous spike helped the Black Hawks claim the first set.

Both teams continued to trade points, but Dushyant's blocks helped Goa earn their first lead of the game halfway through the second set before Hyderabad's Niyaz Abdul powered through the Goan blockers to force a deuce. Sahil Kumar then stepped up to secure the set point for Hyderabad.

Goa took a slight lead early in the third set courtesy of Dushyant Singh's super serve. While Sahil helped close the gap for Hyderabad later in the set, Prince and Gaurav Yadav combined effectively to pull a set back for the Guardians.

Hyderabad regained its rhythm at the start of the fourth set with Shikhar Singh showcasing his blocking prowess. Unforced errors from Goa saw Hyderabad's lead grow further. Shikhar Singh's blocks, Yudi Yamamoto's relentless attacks, and Sahil's dominance at the net saw the Hyderabad Black Hawks seal a much-needed victory.

Kankanala Abhishek Reddy, Principal Owner of the Hyderabad Black Hawks, said:

"It was a must-win game for us to stay in contention for the semi-finals, and the team delivered. Playing in front of our home crowd made this victory even more special. This win keeps our city alive in the race for the semi-finals and ensures that Hyderabad stays at the heart of the Prime Volleyball League excitement."

