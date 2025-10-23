PVL 2025: Season 4 ( Match 25 ) Calicut Heroes clinch first win, outplay Kolkata Thunderbolts 3–0

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23:The defending champions, Calicut Heroes, defeated the Kolkata Thunderbolts 15–10, 15–11, 15–12 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia – Season 4 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Friday, to register their first win of the season. Mohan Ukkrapandian was named the Player of the Match.

Shameemudheen continued his impressive form for Calicut, producing crucial blocks against Ashwal Rai and attacking effectively from the middle zone. Sustained service pressure from Ashok Bishnoi helped Calicut gain an early advantage. Kolkata's overseas star Matin Takavar responded with powerful spikes, but frequent service errors disrupted their rhythm and momentum.

Santhosh joined the offensive play for Calicut, allowing captain and setter Mohan Ukkrapandian to distribute the ball with precision and control. The pair of Vikas Maan and Shameem formed a solid blocking wall, making it difficult for Kolkata's frontline hitters to penetrate.

As the match progressed, Calicut committed a few service errors, giving Kolkata a glimmer of hope. However, Pankaj Sharma's cross-court spike sailed wide, enabling Calicut to take a 2–0 lead. Shameem continued to stand tall in defence, blocking fierce attacks from Rahul K. and maintaining Calicut's dominance.

Despite accurate passing from reserve setter Jithin, the Thunderbolts were unable to capitalise on key attacking opportunities due to Calicut's composed defence and sharp court positioning. Santhosh and Tharusha Chamath stayed consistent with their strikes as Calicut sealed a commanding 3–0 victory, bagging all three points.

The Kolkata Thunderbolts now hold on to slim playoff hopes, with two matches remaining — against Hyderabad and Delhi. “We are known for comebacks, and we will bounce back from this defeat as well,” said Chairman and Principal Owner, CA Pawan Kumar Patodia.

In this clash of champions, the result proved to be a significant morale booster for the reigning titleholders, Calicut Heroes, who have endured a tough season so far in Season 4. The win over the inaugural champions, Kolkata Thunderbolts, reignited their confidence and momentum. With one match left — the Kerala Derby against Kochi Blue Spikers — team owner Safeer PT expressed his joy, saying, “This win is for the fans and supporters of Calicut Heroes. We still have a fight left in us!”

