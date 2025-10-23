PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 26): Chennai Blitz break into top four with commanding 3–0 win over Delhi Toofans

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23:The Chennai Blitz outclassed last year's runners-up Delhi Toofans 15–10, 15–10, 15–10 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia – Season 4 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Friday. Sameer Chaudhary was adjudged the Player of the Match. With this emphatic win, the Blitz climbed into the top four with 9 points from 6 matches.

Tarun Gowda and Jerome Vinith provided a strong start for Chennai Blitz, while Jesus Chourio's all-round play kept the Toofans competitive in the opening exchanges. Luiz Perotto found a breakthrough past Delhi's defensive wall, as blocker Suraj Chaudhary's smart work from the middle helped Chennai take an early advantage.

Delhi's libero Anand impressed with his acrobatic saves, keeping his side in contention. However, setter Sameer maintained his sharp rhythm, rotating attacking options efficiently to keep the Toofans under pressure. The presence of Azizbek Kuchkorov added extra firepower to Chennai's front line, helping the Blitz tighten their grip on the match.

Exploiting Delhi's weakness in the middle zone, Sameer continued to set up Suraj for successful pipe attacks as the Blitz extended their lead. Jerome Vinith, with his precision over power, found narrow gaps in Delhi's defence to pick up crucial points. A bold super point call worked perfectly for Chennai, and Tarun Gowda sealed the contest with a blistering super serve.

The CEO of Chennai Blitz, Kiran Kumar, expressed delight over the team's performance and prospects this season. “Jerome is a brilliant athlete and will lead the team all the way to the championship,” said Hanimi Reddy, Co-Owner of Chennai Blitz.

The franchise's decision to secure Jerome Vinith at the highest auction bid is turning out to be a masterstroke for the Blitz, who are yet to qualify for the playoffs or semi-finals in the Prime Volleyball League era after having lifted the Pro Volleyball League title in 2019.

