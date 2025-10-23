PVL 2025: Season 4 (Match 27): Ahmedabad Defenders end Mumbai Meteors’ unbeaten run with thrilling 3–1 victory

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23:The Ahmedabad Defenders stunned the previously unbeaten Mumbai Meteors in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia – Season 4 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Saturday, clinching a thrilling win 12–15, 15–7, 15–12, 21–20. Nandhagopal was adjudged the Player of the Match. With this impressive triumph, Ahmedabad Defenders moved up to the second position in the points table with 12 points from 6 matches, while Mumbai slipped to third place.

Nandha began the match strongly for Ahmedabad, while setter Muthusamy Appavu orchestrated attacks from the middle, effectively utilising Abhinav's offensive strengths. The Meteors tried to exploit small gaps in Zone 2, and Mathias Loftesnes managed to earn a super serve. Petter Ostvik blocked Angamuthu twice early on, but consistent service pressure from Dhruvil Shah kept Ahmedabad in the hunt. A daring super serve attempt worked in favour of Mumbai, allowing them to take the opening set.

The second set saw Battur Batsuuri spark Ahmedabad's comeback, with Angamuthu rediscovering his rhythm and testing Mumbai's defence relentlessly. Nandha's powerful super spike secured a super point, bringing the contest level at one set apiece.

Sustained attacking pressure from Batsuuri and Angamuthu enabled Ahmedabad to seize control in the third set. Trailing behind, Mumbai introduced veteran blocker Karthik, whose super serve momentarily swung momentum back in their favour. Nikhil's left-handed spikes added variety to Mumbai's offence, but Ahmedabad held firm.

A brilliant service ace from Nandha restored Ahmedabad's lead in a tense fourth set. The encounter reached its climax when Angamuthu executed a crucial block against Loftesnes, sealing a memorable 3–1 victory for the Defenders. The win not only handed Mumbai their first loss of the season but also reaffirmed Ahmedabad's credentials as strong title contenders.

