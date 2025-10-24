PVL 2025: Season 4 (Match 28 ) Hyderabad Black Hawks snap Bengaluru Torpedoes’ unbeaten streak in a thrilling five-set showdown

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23: The Hyderabad Black Hawks halted Bengaluru Torpedoes' unbeaten march in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia with a pulsating 3–2 victory at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Saturday. In a gripping contest that kept fans on the edge of their seats, the Hawks prevailed 13–15, 15–10, 18–16, 14–16, 15–11. Libero Deepu Venugopal was named the Player of the Match. With this win, Hyderabad moved up to fifth in the points table, collecting 9 points from six matches.

Bengaluru captain Matthew West focused his early plays through Jalen Penrose, who tested the Hyderabad defence repeatedly. Jishnu and Mujeeb responded with crucial blocks, while Sahil's thunderous super spike earned the Hawks a valuable super point, narrowing the deficit. However, Athul's service error handed Bengaluru the opening set advantage.

Joel Benjamin soon found his attacking rhythm as Hyderabad regrouped. Sahil's all-around brilliance kept the Hawks in contention, and Shikhar Singh's disciplined defending strengthened the back line. A bold super serve from Hyderabad proved decisive when Niyas successfully blocked Penrose, sending the packed home crowd into raptures.

Preet Karan's precise distribution ensured Hyderabad maintained momentum in the following set. Though Sahil's wayward shot gave Bengaluru a super point, Deepu's exceptional reflexes and defensive anticipation blunted Penrose's attacks, helping the Hawks surge ahead.

Vitor Yudi Yamamoto's powerful cross-court spikes added to the Hawks' tally, though West's clever serving earned the Torpedoes a crucial super point. Jishnu's timely super block against Sahil pushed the clash into a decisive fifth set.

Yudi's mix of power and artistry kept Hyderabad ahead in the final stretch. Shikhar marshalled a rock-solid two-man block that repeatedly denied Bengaluru breakthroughs. A costly service error from Sethu handed Hyderabad a key super point, sealing a memorable 3–2 victory for the hosts.

After the match, Abhishek Reddy Kankanala, Principal Owner of the Hyderabad Black Hawks, said, “Bengaluru were the table-toppers, and we knew this was going to be a test of character. The boys played fearless volleyball and proved that when it counts, Hyderabad always rises. I couldn't be prouder of how they handled the pressure.”

