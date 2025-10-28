PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 36): Mumbai Meteors march into the final with an emphatic triumph over Goa Guardians

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 25:Mumbai Meteors marched into the final of the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia with an emphatic 15-8, 15-8, 16-14 win over the Goa Guardians at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Friday. Shubham Chaudhary was adjudged the Player of the Match for his outstanding all-round display. Mumbai will now lock horns with the winner of the second semifinal between Bengaluru Torpedoes and Ahmedabad Defenders.

Goa opened the contest with aggressive intent, driven by Nathaniel Dickinson's sharp spike and Rohit Yadav's fiery serve. However, their defence wavered under the relentless pressure from Mumbai's attacking duo — Shubham Chaudhary and Amit Gulia. Although Dickinson's spike helped Goa secure a super point, Mumbai's structured play and composure kept the Meteors firmly in control.

Prince tried to spark a comeback for Goa through the middle zone, but Karthik's stability ensured Mumbai's rhythm remained unbroken. Intelligent shot-making from Shubham further minimised errors for the Meteors. In an effort to shift the momentum, Goa introduced setter Aravind into the rotation. A thunderous super serve from L.M. Manoj lifted the Guardians momentarily, but Prince's overhit return cost them a crucial super point, giving Mumbai a decisive two-set advantage.

Amit's blazing super serve deepened Mumbai's dominance and mounted additional pressure on Goa's shoulders. Petter Ostvik continued his fine form, winning crucial battles at the net and asserting control over the middle zone. Vikram's super point briefly reignited belief among Goa supporters, yet just as the Guardians threatened to rally, Karthik rose for a crucial block on Chirag Yadav's spike — sealing Mumbai's victory and propelling them into the grand final.

