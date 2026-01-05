PVR INOX partners Ikonz Studios to introduce India’s 1st holographic advertising platform

New Delhi, Jan 5 India’s cinema advertising space is set to change significantly as PVR INOX has partnered with Ikonz Studios to launch the country’s first full-stack, IP-driven holographic engagement platform.

The new initiative aims to move cinema advertising beyond traditional on-screen commercials and posters towards immersive, interactive experiences inside cinema premises.

The platform introduces life-like, three-dimensional holograms in cinema foyers and common areas, allowing audiences to interact with brands in real time.

Powered by Ikonz Studios’ proprietary HXR (Holographic Extended Reality) technology along with artificial intelligence, the system enables brands to create engaging experiences that go beyond passive viewing and leave a stronger recall among moviegoers.

The holographic platform is currently live at seven PVR INOX locations across Delhi and Mumbai.

The company plans to expand it rapidly, with a nationwide rollout across 50 key cinemas expected in the first quarter of 2026.

Once scaled, the network will offer brands access to high-footfall cinema locations across the country through a single, premium engagement ecosystem.

One of the key highlights of the platform is its ability to integrate celebrities and well-known intellectual properties into holographic experiences.

Early campaigns have already featured Amitabh Bachchan in a brand activation for IDFC Bank, where audiences could engage with a realistic holographic version of the actor, helping improve trust and brand recall.

Commenting on the launch, Gautam Dutta, CEO of Revenue and Operations at PVR INOX, said cinema has always been a powerful medium because it captures audience attention in a focused and emotionally engaging environment.

“The new holographic platform takes cinema advertising to the next level by turning brand communication into an interactive experience, making it more memorable and impactful for viewers,” he added.

Abinav Varma Kalidindi, CEO of Ikonz Studios, said the platform has been designed to transform physical spaces into immersive environments where brands can connect meaningfully with audiences.

“Combining holographic technology with celebrity and brand integrations allows advertisers to create experiences that stand out and resonate more deeply with consumers,” Kalidindi added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor