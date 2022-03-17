PVR NEST and Deakin University announce the winners of the 'You for Youth' initiative

PVR NEST, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of PVR Limited, and Deakin University, one of the most progressive international education providers, announced the winners of the joint digital campaign initiative 'You for Youth' - a campaign aimed at advocating the need for focusing on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) towards a safer future for all.

Anuradha Parmar, Ashar Khan, Augusta Mariaraj, Ayush Sonakia, Imtiyaz Anwar, Kanhai Srivastava, Pragnya Mohan, Pranshu Kumar Pandey and Sushmit Chakraborty were selected as the winners after a rigorous shortlisting procedure that assessed the ideas based on originality and innovation. The winners were chosen by a joint panel of judges from PVR NEST and Deakin University.

The initiative received an overwhelming response with over 75 students and young professionals sharing their ideas on the themes of environmental consciousness, mental health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and build back better: resilient recovery from COVID. The initiative was launched virtually in December 2021 in the presence of Shri Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister of Delhi, Shekhar Gupta, Editor in Chief, The Print along with other eminent speakers from both PVR NEST and Deakin University, Australia. Youth outreach partners Leaad, Purani Dilli Walon Ki Baatein and We the Change India helped make the initiative a success.

"From sustainable managing of plastic waste to creating a safe space for recovering athletes, we received dozens of incredible ideas and it was not easy to select the winners. I really appreciate the contribution of each one who shared their ideas with us, and it is truly amazing to witness the power that resides in the minds of the younger generation," said Deepa Menon, SVP and Founder Head of PVR NEST.

Ravneet Pawha, Deputy Vice-President (Global) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, said, "This initiative was an extension of our belief that if we invest in young people's education and focus on their perspectives and aspirations for the future, we can motivate them to become tomorrow's innovators, creators, builders and leaders. I am thankful to PVR NEST for collaborating with us in this meaningful initiative and congratulations to the winners."

The winners will receive a certification from Deakin University and PVR NEST, skill development masterclasses and courses.

Founded in 2006 as the CSR arm of PVR Cinemas, PVR NEST works under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, collaborating with the Central Government, the State Government and various like-minded organizations. In accordance with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 11, it creates safe, inclusive and equitable urban spaces that are easily accessible to women and children under its 'Safe City Program'.

Since its inception, PVR NEST has initiated many programs such as Aanchal Childscapes, Child Friendly Railway Stations, Pink Toilets Program, Paalan etc. in association with the Government and like-minded organizations. The programs of PVR NEST are aimed towards safety and protection of women and children by making multi-utility and accessible urban spaces.

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education provider to set operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and the academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.

