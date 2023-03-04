PW (Physics Wallah) launches Vishwas Diwas campaign; offers courses at more than 80 per cent off with instant cashback wallet points

Physics Wallah, India's leading edtech platform, recently concluded its highly anticipated Vishwas Diwas campaign, on February 28 to March 10, 2023. The various mega offers, launches and announceaments of Vishwas Diwas will ran from February 28 to March 10. The event was a resounding success, offering students the chance to access top-quality education services at an affordable rate.

During the campaign, PW launched premiere batches for Commerce courses and competitive examinations, catering to UPSC, GATE, Defence, JEE, NEET, and CUET aspirants. Students were able to avail of courses like Test series NDA and CDS at a price as low as Rs 99, along with instant wallet points. Most courses were available at a discount of more than 50 per cent, with the Parinam Batch (Super TET) course offering an 87.07 per cent discount if enrolled between February 28 to March 10. On the PW Store, students could get a 28 per cent discount on all study materials, up to 50 per cent off on all products, and an additional 10 per cent off with coupon code "VISHWAS10."

The launch of new learning features on the PW app was another highlight of the Vishwas Diwas campaign. These features included a Quick Poll feature, a Doubts section, a Direct Slide Solution feature, a 3D Library feature, and a Live Video Facility. These new features gave students a more engaging and interactive learning experience, making learning more fun and exciting. Adding to these new tech integration on the PW app, the Co-Founder of PW, Prateek Maheshwari said, "Technology empowers students to access a world of knowledge and resources. With the right tools, students can embark on a transformative journey of learning, preparing them for a future of endless possibilities. Vishwas Diwas is our way of providing the students with such wonderful opportunities."

Speaking about the event, PW Founder and CEO Alakh Pandey said, "Our vision is to provide education at an affordable price across all strata of society. Through Vishwas Diwas we extend our gratitude to the students for trusting and loving us. It's a great opportunity for students to enrol in the courses before the new session kicks off"

With its commitment to providing top-quality education services at an affordable rate, Physics Wallah has become the go-to platform for students across India. The success of the Vishwas Diwas campaign is a testament to the platform's dedication to its students and its mission to make education accessible to all.

A leading ed-tech player in India, PW (Physics Wallah), is redefining traditional competitive exam coaching that solely relies on expensive offline teaching pedagogies. By leveraging in-house tech innovations, the company has made quality learning completely hybrid and highly affordable to the student masses. The brainchild of Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, PW, started its journey in 2016 as a YouTube channel to coach JEE and NEET aspirants by Alakh Pandey himself. Fast forward to today, after launching the app with Prateek's tech integration in 2020, it has scaled as India's 101st unicorn, preparing students for multiple competitive exams, including GATE, UPSC, CDS, SSC, Railways, Banking, CTET, and CA. It has also launched post-graduate courses and PW Skills for career building and upskilling.

PW offers both free and paid online courses to students. It also provides offline and hybrid coaching through its Vidyapeeth and Pathshala across India. The company has a vast pool of educational content available in 9 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Gujarati. PW has over 22M subscribers across 39 YouTube channels and more than 10 million+ app downloads with a 4.7 rating on Google Play Store. Endeavouring to provide 360-degree learning, the company has also launched upskilling courses for students and working professionals to learn in-demand skills and become industry-ready for today's jobs. PW's exemplary JEE and NEET results are a testimony to its commitment to serving students with the best quality coaching at the most affordable prices.

