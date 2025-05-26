PW's Preeti Poonia from Rajasthan scores 99.80% in Class 12th RBSE 2025 Exam

VMPL

Churu (Rajasthan) [India], May 26: Education company, PhysicsWallah (PW) celebrates the success of student Preeti Poonia, who scored 99.80% in the Rajasthan Board of School Education Class 12 Board Examinations 2025. A resident of the village of Satpura near Churu, Rajasthan, Preeti achieved a total of 499 out of 500. She has prepared through RBSE Board Wallah YouTube Videos.

"We hardly had electricity, and there was no internet at home. But I was determined to keep going. My brother used to download PhysicsWallah videos and bring them home. Those lectures became my lifeline, especially for tough subjects like Physics and Chemistry. PW made big concepts feel simple. I want to crack the UPSC and support my family this is just the beginning," said Preeti

Alakh Pandey, Teacher, Founder and CEO of PW, said, " Preeti's result is an example of the value of regular effort and the right resources. At PW, we try to support students from various backgrounds to help them prepare for their academic goals. Board exams are one of the significant milestones in a student's academic journey, and we're proud to have tried to support our students when sought through this important phase."

This year, over 8 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Class 12 examination. Preeti's performance places her among the students who secured high scores and is also an example of the role of hybrid learning in academic preparation.

About PhysicsWallah (PW)

PhysicsWallah (PW), an education platform, was founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PW aims to democratize education through online, offline and hybrid platforms. Initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2016, PW now offers education to students through its YouTube channels, including vernacular languages. PW aims to create a hybrid education ecosystem in the country by establishing tech-enabled offline and hybrid centres in cities nationwide. PW's offerings span various educational segments, including test preparation, a skilling vertical, higher education, and education abroad. PW has raised funding from investors, including Hornbill Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Westbridge and GSV Ventures.

